Cruise Europe's Rivers and Travel Deeper Into Local Life with Viking

Experience the Farms that Create the World's Delicacies in Provence

Truffle-hunting tour in Beaujolais on a Rhone river cruise (Photo: Rebecca Toy)

Journeying into today's working world along the Rhone means heading into the farms that make Provence famous. Provence joins its Mediterranean neighbors in growing and harvesting deliciously fresh olive oil, and Viking brings guests to the village of Fontvieille outside of Arles.

Here, the family who has run the local olive mill for generations will introduce you to the oil, from tending trees to harvesting to the mill, where the oil is manufactured on-site. The samples here are not average grocery store fare; this high-quality olive oil is delectable and perfectly served with black and green tapenades and mindfully paired juice.

North of Arles, the lavender fields of Provence cluster around the Ventoux villages. On this summer tour, visit a lavender farm near Sault and tour the rolling vineyards and fields around St. Christol and Simiane la Rotonde. At Coustellet, the Lavender Museum connects modern farms to lavender grown since ancient Rome.

A day in Beaujolais, just north of Provence, might be your favorite. The region's wine is known globally for its young, affordable vintages, meant to be drunk soon after harvest. But the area produces plenty of prestigious options, and visiting a centuries-old cellar will awaken your palate. The real stars are two sustainable farms. One shares insights into chèvre, or goat cheese, while the beloved animals clamor around you. The other takes you out into a scientist-turned-farmer's carefully tended fields and groves while his precocious dog hunts down truffles. Then, sit down to one of the most scrumptious meals of the trip–a three-course lunch of traditional fare complete with wine pairing.