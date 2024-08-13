Cruise Europe's Rivers and Travel Deeper Into Local Life with Viking

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Sponsored by Viking
Engaging in local life and the working world along Europe's rivers is a Viking specialty. From truffle hunting with a microbiologist farmer in Provence to savoring bread baked with grapevines in Portugal's wine valley, inquisitive travelers seeking cultural depth often find these experiences the most unexpected and cherished memories.
While tours across the continent require trained guides, these excursions go deeper with Viking's commitment to connecting with truly local experts committed to education and hospitality. As you dream of bathing in the famous sights of everything these rivers offer, remember to check out these bespoke introductions to life along these historic waterways.
Journeying into today's working world along the Rhone means heading into the farms that make Provence famous. Provence joins its Mediterranean neighbors in growing and harvesting deliciously fresh olive oil, and Viking brings guests to the village of Fontvieille outside of Arles.
Here, the family who has run the local olive mill for generations will introduce you to the oil, from tending trees to harvesting to the mill, where the oil is manufactured on-site. The samples here are not average grocery store fare; this high-quality olive oil is delectable and perfectly served with black and green tapenades and mindfully paired juice.
North of Arles, the lavender fields of Provence cluster around the Ventoux villages. On this summer tour, visit a lavender farm near Sault and tour the rolling vineyards and fields around St. Christol and Simiane la Rotonde. At Coustellet, the Lavender Museum connects modern farms to lavender grown since ancient Rome.
A day in Beaujolais, just north of Provence, might be your favorite. The region's wine is known globally for its young, affordable vintages, meant to be drunk soon after harvest. But the area produces plenty of prestigious options, and visiting a centuries-old cellar will awaken your palate. The real stars are two sustainable farms. One shares insights into chèvre, or goat cheese, while the beloved animals clamor around you. The other takes you out into a scientist-turned-farmer's carefully tended fields and groves while his precocious dog hunts down truffles. Then, sit down to one of the most scrumptious meals of the trip–a three-course lunch of traditional fare complete with wine pairing.
The Danube River courses through the heart of Europe, and the route features famous history and extraordinary architecture in Budapest, Vienna, Salzburg, and Regensburg, Germany. But this journey also visits daily life through culinary traditions and some of the most famous horses in the world.
Wine lovers can join local life outside of Vienna, partaking in a celebratory dinner in a traditional wine tavern. Heuriger means "this year's," and these traditional events celebrate new vintages. The Heurigen dinner is part of a cyclical tie to harvests that have dictated Austrian life for centuries. Live music, the Viennese brettljause of cheese, sausages, smoked meat, horseradish, and pickled vegetables, and, of course, a glass of wine are part of this community experience.
Known as the ballerinas of the horse world, the Hapsburg Empire bred Lipizzaners for agility and power. These war horses can daintily dance around a parade route. In Vienna, Viking guests can visit the famous imperial palace Hofburg and take a backstage tour of the riding school.
Commissioned in 1729 by Emperor Charles VI, the Spanish Riding School is renowned for the horse-obsessed Hapsburg insistence on equestrian perfection. See the courtyard and stables and watch the young grey Lipizzaners and gorgeous, mature white stallions train. The tour ends with a ride in a traditional carriage, a fiaker, along the Ringstrasse.
Crossing through the Czech Republic and eastern Germany, cruising the Elbe is known for chic and refined stops like Berlin, Dresden, and Prague. However, the Elbe marries historic manufacturing powerhouses to shipping through the North Sea.
All along the river, plenty of people still create one of the world's oldest products: beer. From Berlin to Prague, the region is defined by brews. In Berlin, Viking visits a microbrewery, Das Lemke, in a revitalized neighborhood under the S-Bahn train. Nestled in what feels like the city's heart, guests enjoy a three-course dinner with beer in an inner beer garden courtyard. Walk off the feast with a stroll around the brewery and learn about the 500-year-old Reinheitsgebot regulations that still guide the singular ingredients for beer: hops, malt, yeast, and water.
From beer hall to fine dining, an included excursion in Meissen, Germany, explores the history of "white gold," or the porcelain that has graced the finest feasts since its creation in 1709. Meissen's factory makes porcelain from china clay and potter's earth, and, even today, many are still handmade with motifs from the historic rococo and baroque styles.
The region's other iconic creation is far less delicate. Volkswagen invites Viking guests to Die Gläserne Manufaktur, or the "Transparent Factory." The largest auto factory in Europe–state-of-the-art itself–showcases its renowned engineering program. This tour has an exclusive look at the production area, the future of electronic vehicles, the company's conservation efforts, and design innovations.
Wine, specifically port, has driven Portugal's economy and culture, and the Douro River has been pivotal in winemaking. Deep in the Alto Douro Valley, Viking guests can head into the villages around Pinhão and Régua to participate in traditional wine and bread-making.
Favaios is known as a "wine village" in the UNESCO-recognized heritage region and dubs itself the "capital" of the variety Muscatel. The winery Quinta de Avessada is part of the two excursions to this almost timeless world. A three-hour vineyard tour goes beyond a typical wine-tasting tour. After lunch and a tour around the interactive property, guests grab scissors and a bucket, head into the vineyard, and help harvest grapes to the beat of Douro music. Harvest tasks continue as guests roll up their pant legs and stomp grapes on a traditional stone or cement lagar. Hard work pays off; everyone gets to celebrate with a glass.
A more extended tour visits Quinta de Avessada, which includes more time in the village. In Favaios, this excursion focuses on traditional bread-making in an oven heated by wood and old grapevines. Viking guests visit one of the last traditional bakeries and sample the unique taste. There's time to explore the old-world village and learn more about how bakeries and wineries are crucial in the twisting hills covered with brushwood, olive and orange groves, and vineyards.
The glittering Seine River in northern France is stacked with art, history, and architecture from Paris to the north coast. But amidst the robust excursion opportunities to delve into glamorous history, Viking also offers a reminder that France's charming homesteads aren't exclusive to Provence.
Founded by Romans, Rouen, the cultural capital of Normandy, is a medieval delight. Outside of the city, Norman farms are known for creamy cheeses that pair beautifully with seemingly endless apple orchards. The region also creates lip-smacking cider and calvados, the region's apple brandy.
Viking's connections take guests to Saint-Michel-d'Halescourt, a small commune surrounded by fertile fields. Here, at the Domaine Duclos Fougeray farm, visit the orchards of this award-winning cider producer circling the 18th-century stone, mud, and timber buildings. Peace surrounds the active setting, even when the shepherd dogs dart around with an eager demonstration. Sampling calvados, apple tarts named pommeau, and Norman cheeses cap off this beautiful retreat.
From the Netherlands' windmills to the romantic canals in Strasbourg, these opportunities embody the covetous sentiment that, yes, this is "where some people live." Most unique is the Kinderdijk windmills, the largest collection of these marvels that manage the country's formidable floods. Dutch windmills are machines that double as homes, and families who live in and operate these windmills show you how it's done, from engineering to daily life in an 18th-century icon.
Heidelberg, Germany, was the center of the country's Romantic movement, so it's no surprise that it sparks imagination when it emerges across an arched bridge. The 13th-century castle is a prize box of Renaissance buildings. The tour descends from these towery tops to Altstadt, Old Town, and Germany's oldest university. Mischievousness permeates the storied institution, founded in 1386, with tales of tower incarcerations and raucous nights at the Red Ox tavern. The tour turns exclusive when Viking guests sit down with students for lunch to learn about modern academic life in Heidelberg.