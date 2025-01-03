The concept of a “workation” has gained incredible momentum since the 2020 pandemic, when remote work became a new norm. Imagine merging work with leisure, not in a cramped home office or busy café, but while crossing the Atlantic Ocean as I did recently aboard the stunning Norwegian Prima. With luxurious amenities, reliable high-speed internet and the chance to explore incredible destinations, a transatlantic cruise offers a perfect balance between productivity and relaxation.
Norwegian Prima's Observation Lounge (Photo: Jason Gordon)
Norwegian Prima is equipped with advanced Wi-Fi technology, ensuring you stay connected wherever the ship sails. Whether you’re emailing from the Observation Lounge or joining a Zoom call on the top deck, the crystal-clear ocean views will make your coworkers envious. Plus, exotic backdrops during virtual meetings are a unique flex that’s hard to beat, showcasing your innovative approach to working remotely.
Thanks to strong connectivity, I was able to manage tasks, meet deadlines and even take virtual meetings without skipping a beat (in fact, I wrote and filed this and other six stories during my transatlantic sailing). Are you in need of “extreme quiet” focus time? Opt for tranquil Club / Concierge spaces such as The Haven on NCL ships, where you can work in even more peace while in public areas without being confined to your stateroom or suite.
Prima Speedway go-kart racetrack on Norwegian Prima (Photo/Colleen McDaniel)
Bringing the family along? Norwegian has you covered. While you tackle your to-do list, the NCL’s award-winning youth programs keep young ones entertained with supervised activities. From water slides and obstacle courses to creative workshops, the opportunities for fun are endless.
Meanwhile, at-sea days offer the perfect balance: You can your mornings powering through emails while the kids play, then enjoy quality family time in the afternoons. If you’re sailing on the Norwegian Prima or Norwegian Viva, it’s an afternoon together at the Prima Speedway go-kart track, or family dinner at the indulgent Food Republic.
Barcelona is one of the ports of calls featured on Norwegian Prima's Transatlantic itinerary (Photo: Jason Gordon)
One of the biggest perks of a transatlantic sailing is the slower pace. With multiple at-sea days, you can structure your time to alternate between work and leisure. Use mornings for uninterrupted productivity, tackling projects while most guests are soaking up the sun or participating in onboard activities.
When the ship docks, you can decide to explore captivating ports such as Cannes, Ponta Delgada or Barcelona with your family—or enjoy the peace of a nearly empty ship to get work done by the pool. The flexibility allows you to maximize both professional and personal goals.
Indulge Food Hall offers Starbucks aboard Norwegian Prima (Photo: Jason Gordon)
Why limit yourself to a desk when you can work across beautifully designed spaces? I enjoyed mornings brainstorming while basking in the airy Infinity Beach, which wraps around the ship’s 8th level with panoramic ocean views. And if a pick-me-up was needed, Starbucks was just moments away in the Penrose Atrium and within Indulge Food Hall.
For creative minds, the ship’s art installations and quiet nooks spark fresh ideas, while a stroll along the infinity pools can double as a productive walking meeting with yourself.
Onda by Scarpetta restaurant (Photo: Jason Gordon)
Working hard deserves a reward, and Norwegian Prima delivers! From the thrilling The Drop dry slide to the tranquil & therapeutic Mandara Spa, there’s no shortage of ways to relax after a productive day. The state-of-the-art fitness center helps you stay active, while specialty dining options like the indulgent Onda by Scarpetta allow you to savor fine international cuisine without lifting a finger in the kitchen.
A transatlantic workation combines stunning scenery, reliable connectivity, and a wealth of amenities for both work and play. It’s not just a break from the routine; it’s a transformative experience where you can be productive while creating lifelong memories.
Whether you’re a solo professional looking for inspiration, a parent seeking family-friendly solutions, or a remote worker craving a change of scenery, transatlantic sailings prove that work-life balance is more attainable — and more luxurious — than ever before.