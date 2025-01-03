A Workday With a View: Solid Internet for Seamless Productivity

Norwegian Prima's Observation Lounge (Photo: Jason Gordon)

Norwegian Prima is equipped with advanced Wi-Fi technology, ensuring you stay connected wherever the ship sails. Whether you’re emailing from the Observation Lounge or joining a Zoom call on the top deck, the crystal-clear ocean views will make your coworkers envious. Plus, exotic backdrops during virtual meetings are a unique flex that’s hard to beat, showcasing your innovative approach to working remotely.

Thanks to strong connectivity, I was able to manage tasks, meet deadlines and even take virtual meetings without skipping a beat (in fact, I wrote and filed this and other six stories during my transatlantic sailing). Are you in need of “extreme quiet” focus time? Opt for tranquil Club / Concierge spaces such as The Haven on NCL ships, where you can work in even more peace while in public areas without being confined to your stateroom or suite.