Top Ships of 2018 Compared: Carnival Horizon vs. Symphony of the Seas vs. Norwegian Bliss

Dining

Despite its much larger size, Symphony of the Seas has only one more spot to grab food than both Norwegian Bliss and Carnival Horizon (18 versus 17 on both other ships). Cuisine styles you'll find across the ships include Italian, Asian, Mexican and fresh seafood, and dining venues range from date-night fancy to casual to grab-and-go.

For cruisers who don't like shelling out for extra-fee specialty restaurants, Carnival Horizon might be the best choice as it has the most complimentary venues, at least for lunch. Of its nine free restaurants, only three of them are open for dinner. Norwegian Bliss and Symphony of the Seas have five and four free options for dinner, respectively.

Each of the ships feature many of their respective line's signature restaurants, but also debuted new eateries.

On Carnival Horizon and Norwegian Bliss, new barbecue joints are featured, both serving up hearty brisket, ribs and other smoked meats, along with savory side dishes. If you need live country music with your barbecue, Norwegian Bliss' Texas Smokehouse, Q, features a house band playing pop-country hits every night.

For those looking for some pub grub, Symphony of the Seas debuted the Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade in the ships' Boardwalk neighborhood. Here cruisers can chow down on wings and fries while taking in a sports game on the big-screen TVs or in between sessions of arcade games, including Skee-Ball and long shot basketball.