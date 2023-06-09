Top 12 Cruise Packing Tips

After booking a cruise vacation, you may find yourself immediately wondering what to pack for your cruise. With a mix of beach days, formal nights, snorkeling excursions and museum walks, it can be a challenge to put together everything you need in one small suitcase.

Fear not. We’re here with some of our best cruise packing tips, making sure that you remember the essentials and learn a few tricks that will turn you into a cruise packing star. Whether your goal is to avoid checked or excess bag fees by packing light or simply to make sure you pack everything you need, here are our top 12 tips to cruise like a pro.