Egypt is a country that lends itself well to superlatives: the most pyramids, the most colorful bazaars, the oldest temples. For a trip that bills itself as water-based, the typical Nile River cruise includes a surprising amount of time spent on land. You'll get a workout climbing steps, and your nerves will be tested by the persistent street vendors. Still, it's hard to complain when you're seeing sights that were already ancient by the time Cleopatra took charge in 51 B.C.

A Nile River cruise can also present some logistical challenges that differ from those found on a regular cruise. With so many tour opportunities, you'll be hard-pressed to decide when to keep moving -- and when to head back to your ship or hotel for a refreshing dip. Some of the extra excursions can produce moments of awe -- or leave you wondering why you bothered. And you'll want to dress appropriately, both for the brutally hot temperatures and to be sensitive to Egypt's Muslim customs.

To get the most out of your Nile River cruise, here are our tips, following a 12-night river cruise aboard Uniworld's River Tosca.

Slide photos (except #7 and intro image) are courtesy of Chris Gray Faust. Light show photo is courtesy of Shutterstock.