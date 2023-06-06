Tipping on a Cruise: Your Complete Big-Ship Tip Guide

MSC Cruises

Although MSC Cruises removed auto-gratuities for U.K. & Ireland passengers from October 2019, gratuities are still applied to U.S. cruisers’ bills. Auto-gratuities vary by destination and onboard currency.

Amounts are as follows (per person, per night):

The Bahamas and Caribbean: $14 for passengers ages 12 and over and $7 for 2 to 11 year olds.

South America and Grand Voyages from Caribbean (northbound): $12.50 for ages 12 and over and $6.25 for children 2 to 11 years.

Grand Voyages from Caribbean (southbound): €10 euro per night for passengers aged 12 and over and €5 per night for children 2 to11 years.

South Africa cruises: $8 for ages 12 and older and $4 for ages 2 to 11 years.

Westbound and southbound grand voyages: €10 per person, per night, and €5 per night for children 14 and older.

Europe (Mediterranean, Canaries and Northern Europe) cruises, "Antilles" and "Emirates" voyages of eight nights or less: €10 per person, per night, and €5 per night for children 14 and older.

MSC does not permit adjustments to the amounts listed above; however, if you deem service unsatisfactory, you can have the charges removed from your onboard account by contacting the guest relations manager while onboard. An automatic 15% gratuity is added to bar purchases. Gratuities are not added to spa bills, so passengers can tip at their discretion.