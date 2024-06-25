The Time of Your Life in Alaska With Holland America Line

Sponsored by Holland America Line
Alaskan adventure awaits Australians seeking an unforgettable wildlife and wilderness cruise. Cross massive ice shelves, explore crystal-clear fjords, and discover the frozen beauty of Alaska with the pioneer of Alaska cruises, Holland America Line.
Sailing in these icy waters for more than 75 years, Holland America has more sailings to Glacier Bay National Park and more Alaska wildlife and wilderness tours than any other cruise line.
Cruise Alaska with Holland America Line to explore the dynamic glaciers and rich history of Alaska on award-winning itineraries all of which include at least one or more glacier-viewing days - a bucket list must!
Immerse yourself in Alaska’s tastes and terrains with exclusive presentations, expert-led destination programming, and an exceptional array of fresh, local cuisine. Have everything taken care of on a hassle-free holiday aboard intimate mid-size ships with impeccable service and old-world traditions.
Holland America’s Alaska cruises conveniently depart from Seattle and Vancouver. Enjoy perks such as privileged access to Glacier Bay and prime docking locations that give you a head start on sightseeing in popular ports such as Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka and Skagway, or the more remote ports such as Homer and Kodiak.
Every guest experiences a day of incredible scenic cruising through Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, a 24-million-acre UNESCO World Heritage Site with more than 1,000 glaciers. From aboard the ship, witness glacial "calving" as icebergs break off into the sea, and spot humpback whales, steller sea lions, orcas, harbor seals, porpoises and otters.
A pre- or post-cruise cruise tour is a land and sea package combining an ocean cruise with land-based adventures and accommodation. Holland America’s Alaska Cruise Tour to Denali National Park starts with a rail journey on the glass-domed McKinley Explorer to stay at the McKinley Chalet Resort for up to three nights. On day trips, join a guide to spot Alaska’s Big 5 – grizzly bears, moose, Dall sheep, caribou, and wolves – as well as North America’s tallest mountain.
Explore Alaska with Alaska's #1 cruise line in Wildlife, Wilderness & Glacier Tours. Holland America offers more than 175 award-winning wildlife and wilderness tours in this remarkable region. Soar over the treetops at Icy Strait Point on the world's largest zip-line, or take a high-speed catamaran around Tracy Arm for close-up views of the Twin Sawyer Glaciers, bald eagles, harbor seals, and mountain goats.
Holland America has an unparalleled number of excursions for anyone obsessed with Alaska’s glaciers. From Juneau, take the scenic route to see the mighty Mendenhall Glacier before cruising on an expedition vessel through the stunning channel of Stephens Passage. Or board a seaplane to fly over the Tongass National Forest and five of Alaska's most epic glaciers. In Anchorage, relax on a five-hour cruise to Whittier, admiring the alpine and tidewater glaciers in College and Harriman Fjord.
In other shore excursions, uncover the fascinating history of Sitka, once ruled by Russia, or learn about the indigenous culture in Ketchikan, studded with totem poles. In Skagway, stroll into a swinging-door saloon for an Alaskan ale, or board the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad to reach the legendary Yukon Territory.
Holland America was the first cruise line to serve certified sustainable Alaska seafood aboard its ships and is the only cruise line to earn the Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) certification.
What better place to indulge in Alaska halibut, wild salmon, cod and crab? Holland America’s Global Fresh Fish Program serves 80 varieties of seafood in its onboard restaurants, with dishes curated by Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto and Culinary Council Member Chef Ethan Stowell.
For even fresher fish, the Savor My Catch program sees the ship’s chefs cook the fish caught by guests on fishing-focused shore excursions. This ultimate port-to-plate dining experience is available on select tours on all Holland America ships sailing in Alaska.
Many other shore excursions allow plenty of ways to sample delicious cuisine. To feast on Alaskan king crab, don’t miss the Bering Sea Crab Fishermen’s Tour, or slurp freshly harvested oysters at a floating bar on the Exclusive Coastal Cruise & Oyster Farm With Ocean-To-Table Tasting.
Alaska’s regional flavours go far beyond fish. Spicy reindeer sausage is one of the hearty, health delicacies. Cruise-tour guests can order a steaming bowl of reindeer chili, which sometimes features on the menu of the McKinley Explorer Alaska train. Berries are another natural snack, from cloudberries to lingonberries, which you can find at farmers markets or served as a berry cobbler dessert. Australians can also compare the local coffee; look out for Kaladi Brothers at cafes in many Alaskan ports.
Across the fleet, guests can choose from a wide range of dining options, including the Pinnacle Grill steakhouse, Asian specialities at Tamarind, Italian cuisine at Canaletto, Rudi’s Sel De Mer brasserie serving French and seafood dishes, and 24-hour complimentary room service.
There is no shortage of ways to be entertained on Holland America’s ships. Renowned for its musical entertainment, guests can delight in memorable performances from world-class musicians. Live music rocks the stage every night in venues such as BB King’s Blues Club, Billboard Onboard, Rolling Stone Rock Room, and World Stage where a two-story LED screen provides a wraparound display of sights and sounds.
During the day, keep fit with sports and activities such as Pickleball at Sea, available across the fleet. This rapidly growing sport, enjoyed by prominent athletes like cricketer Steve Smith and tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios, is perfect for beginners. Join a complimentary lesson by the onboard sports director, and play with breathtaking views from the top deck.
Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years, with 11 ships offering more than 100 itineraries to nearly 400 ports in 114 countries. The cruise line is set apart by its warm and personalized service on mid-sized ships featuring a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion.
Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues serving exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. With genuine connections to each destination, Holland America delivers the ideal mix of fun and discovery in a friendly, safe environment to create lifelong memories with family and friends.