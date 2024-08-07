5 things we bet you didn’t know you could do on a cruise

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Cruises have a reputation for being a relaxing holiday, but there are plenty of other things you can do on a cruise – like piranha fishing! Throw in a line during a fishing trip in the Amazon, and it’s surprisingly easy to catch one of these fearsome fish.
For something less terrifying, you could immerse yourself in local life and learn how to plant rice in Bali, watch craftspeople create cultural artworks, bargain with the locals at one of the world’s most famous markets in Budapest or tour vineyards in Austria or France.
Viking also offer privileged access to experiences that are difficult to arrange independently, like joining the Sami peoples of Norway for a night under the Northern Lights and spending time with Tibetan families in their homes.
There’s plenty of enjoyment, cultural enrichment and excitement to be had when you’ve got a team of onboard experts to make your travel dreams come true. Here are five different types of experiences you may not realise you can do on a cruise – but you should!
Planes, trains, and automobiles: a cruise is the perfect way to check off all three. Simply book an ocean or river journey with Viking, fly to your embarkation port and book a shore excursion or post-cruise extension featuring one of the world’s great rail journeys. How easy is that? Travel alongside dramatic river gorges on the Tournon steam train on a Rhine River voyage, ride the historic Flåm railway amid spectacular scenery in Norway or discover why the steep Kuranda railway near Cairns was vital for carrying troops and provisions in World War II.
In New Zealand, the TranzAlpine Train travels from Christchurch to Greymouth on a journey that includes electric blue rivers, towering viaducts and bridges, and a spectacular view of Arthur’s Pass National Park. A Geneva and Zermatt post-cruise extension surrounds you with even more mountains and lush, green valleys as you ride the Glacier Express in Switzerland.
Viking river voyages offer a cornucopia of foodie adventures for lovers of fine food and wine who like their tours served with a tasty order of history. A Budapest cruise could see you exploring the city’s Grand Market with an expert guide or visiting a famous local chocolatier. In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, classic Cajun dishes like pork boudin, alligator tacos and chicken and sausage gumbo are the order of the day on ‘A Taste of Cajun Country’ tour. Viking’s Paris river cruises feature a food tour that will help you decide whether France really does the world’s best croissants.
You could experience indulgent Tuscany on a guided private tour of Castello del Trebbio before learning to make pasta dough and sauce from local ingredients in the castle's modern kitchen. Later, retire to the dining room for delicious hors d’oeuvres and savour the dishes you helped prepare, accompanied by local wines and sweet Tuscan delicacies.
You could take a scenic drive past castles and vineyards before you sample some of Austria’s most delicious Riesling and Feinburgunder (that’s Chardonnay to you and me). If you prefer a lusty red, a tour of the remarkable Bordeaux region of France is probably more your style. Beer lovers should look for cruise itineraries with a stop in Cologne where you can immerse yourself in brauhaus culture and drink Kölsch poured straight from the barrel, followed by dinner at Brauhaus zur Malzmühle which has been dishing up traditional brauhaus fare since 1858.
With Viking, you don’t just get to enjoy your meals infused with local flavours,the cruise line also provides an opportunity to learn how the food we eat is grown and produced. During a cheese making experience in The Netherlands, you can see how Gouda is made, meet the people who make it and the cows that produce the milk to make the cheese. Seeing the Netherlands’ focus on the ethical treatment of animals adds an extra element of enjoyment to this fascinating tour.
In Cambodia, you could learn how Kampot pepper, which dates back to the Angkor period, is produced. Port calls at Benoa in Bali include the chance to visit Bali’s rice terraces which use a cooperative water management system called ‘subak’ that is World Heritage listed by UNESCO. FarmHer, an organisation that supports women in farming to overcome the challenges they face in the Caribbean, plays a starring role in the ‘A Day at a Farm’ tour in St Lucia.
You can enjoy spectacular views on a cruise holiday, with a choice of helicopter trips, mountain hikes, seaplane flights, cable cars and more. For example, on Viking’s 15-day Australia and New Zealand ocean voyage, you could ride the historic Wellington Cable Car with views over the harbour and beyond, relax in a Skyrail Rainforest Cableway carriage and get a bird’s eye view of one of the planet’s most significant rainforests, climb to the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and visit the Sky Tower observation deck in Auckland - all in the one cruise!
In Cape Town, South Africa, the Table Mountain cable car floor slowly rotates so everyone can enjoy the view no matter where they stand. Alaska offers the chance to soar over Misty Fjords National Monument in a light plane and spot wildlife traversing the dramatic landscape below. A Norway cruise could see you taking a seaplane flight over three different glaciers and the Hardangerfjord’s waterfalls or hiking to the top of Mount Fløien. If you don’t feel up to a hike, there’s always the helicopter tour in Bergen, another popular stop on Norway cruises.
Speaking of Norway, this is also one of the best places in the world to see the Northern Lights. With Viking, you’re certainly spoiled for choice when it comes to all the different ways to do it. The Sami people will warmly welcome you when you join them for a cultural performance where they sing songs, tell stories and share their culture when you join them to wait for the Northern Lights to arrive.
If you would prefer to see the Northern Lights from the water, you could look skywards as your ship navigates the calm waters of the Norwegian Inside Passage, join a scenic sailing trip on a hybrid electric catamaran in Tromsø or go on a Northern Lights dinner cruise.
Back on land, choices include riding a husky sled, a snowmobile tour, snowshoeing as the lights dance overhead, or seeing them from the top of Mount Pæska. For an overnight stay with a difference, you could leave your ship behind and stay in an ice hotel or a cosy tent with clear roof panels, so you don’t even need to get out of bed to see this incredible sight.