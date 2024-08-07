5 things we bet you didn’t know you could do on a cruise

Cruises have a reputation for being a relaxing holiday, but there are plenty of other things you can do on a cruise – like piranha fishing! Throw in a line during a fishing trip in the Amazon, and it’s surprisingly easy to catch one of these fearsome fish.

For something less terrifying, you could immerse yourself in local life and learn how to plant rice in Bali, watch craftspeople create cultural artworks, bargain with the locals at one of the world’s most famous markets in Budapest or tour vineyards in Austria or France.

Viking also offer privileged access to experiences that are difficult to arrange independently, like joining the Sami peoples of Norway for a night under the Northern Lights and spending time with Tibetan families in their homes.

There’s plenty of enjoyment, cultural enrichment and excitement to be had when you’ve got a team of onboard experts to make your travel dreams come true. Here are five different types of experiences you may not realise you can do on a cruise – but you should!