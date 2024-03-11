8 Things to Do in St. Thomas for Cruisers

If you have never been to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, you might imagine it as a laid-back island home to beautiful beaches and mysterious shipwrecks deep in the azure Caribbean waters. While there’s certainly no shortage of those, the list of things to do in St. Thomas doesn’t end there.

Historic sites, stunning peaks offering panoramic views and a varied marine life are only some of the things you’ll find as you step off your cruise ship.

Shore excursions can be an excellent way to see the island’s highlights, as is to explore independently. Taxis are readily available everywhere you go, and since the island is just 13 miles long, you can get anywhere within 25 minutes from the St. Thomas cruise port.

Cruise ships typically spend eight to nine hours in Charlotte Amalie before continuing on to other Caribbean destinations. However, this time frame includes the time it takes for everyone to get off and on the ship, and traveling to and from the places you wish to visit. Planning your time there will be crucial if you want to do more than just one thing.

To help you figure out what not to miss when calling this port, we have put together a list of eight things to do in St. Thomas, U.S.V.I., even for those who have visited before.