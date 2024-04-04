11 Best Things to Do in St. Maarten for Cruisers

As a popular destination in the Caribbean, St. Maarten has a wide range of thrilling activities to keep every type of traveler satisfied. Before creating your list of the things to do in St. Maarten and heading off into this tropical oasis, there are first a few things to note.

The Netherlands and France share the island. The Dutch side is on the southern half of the island, which is St. Maarten, also known as Sint Maarten and Saint Maarten. The French side is St. Martin and is on the northern half.

Each side of the island has a unique vibe and history that shaped it into the popular destination it is today. St. Martin is well-known for its beaches, shopping and fine dining establishments. In contrast, St. Maarten is celebrated for its more lighthearted vacation vibes of nightlife, stunning beaches and duty-free shopping.

Create your itinerary just right with our list of the top 11 things to do in St. Maarten and get the most action-packed, fun-filled port of call.