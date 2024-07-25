7 Things to Do in Nassau, Bahamas on a Cruise

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, drew in around 4.5 million cruisers in 2023 alone, making it among the top five most visited ports of call in the Caribbean. But what is all the hubbub about?
Nassau's popularity in cruising is due to a host of reasons, like its proximity to various serene Caribbean destinations, its tropical climate and its friendly, welcoming locals. Not only that, but there are ample things to do in Nassau while visiting that can pique any traveler's interest.
With more than enough to do in Nassau for everyone, it can be tough to decide which excursion to make time for. Here's our list of seven things to do in Nassau on a cruise to make your port of call a memory of a lifetime.
Purchase the Atlantis Day Pass in advance of visiting for a bustling day of waterpark fun and/or relaxing on the beach and poolside at the Atlantis Paradise Islands Bahamas Resort. An Atlantis Day Pass provides non-resort guests access to several amenities for the day, like the Aquaventure waterpark, 12 pools located along white sand beaches and the largest open-air marine habitat in the world.
If the day pass isn't in your budget (it comes with a hefty price tag!), not to worry: you can still experience select attractions without buying a day pass, like the on-site casino, the Marina Village for outdoor shopping and the Crystal Court Shoppes for duty-free shopping.
Atlantis is only a short 10-minute taxi ride from the cruise port. Water taxis are also available from the cruise port, but this option takes a bit longer as they typically wait to reach full capacity before departing from the port.
Margaritaville Beach Resort in Nassau is an oasis for most visitors looking to kick back and relax while visiting the Bahamian capital. It's hard to see why not, as the resort's day pass comes with access to a lazy river encircled by lounge chairs, a pool at the center of said lazy river, a water park and a small private beach.
If you're more of the active type, try out the Fins Up water park, FlowRider boogie board simulator or rock climbing wall -- or all three. They're all included in the day pass at Margaritaville, after all.
If you'd rather put your feet up from arrival until re-boarding, there's complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the complex along with poolside lounge chairs, towels and umbrellas. Two eateries and bars are available on-site, but purchases aren't included in the day pass.
Margaritaville is a 13-minute walk from the cruise port, but taxis are available outside the port as well.
Were you really in the Bahamas if you didn't go to the beach? Nassau has a plethora of beaches for beach bums and active water sport enthusiasts -- and everything between -- to enjoy.
Junkanoo Beach is free for visitors, but remains the most visited beach by cruisers in Nassau due to its proximity to the Prince George Wharf. Luckily, there are other beaches to explore if you're attempting to step away from the crowds for a while, like Caves Beach.
Consider yourself a movie buff? Then be sure to visit Jaws Beach, the filming location for the movie Jaws. Not to worry: you won't need a bigger boat here.
Check out our article The Best Beaches in Nassau for Cruisers for more detailed information.
Retail therapy is at your disposal in Nassau. Pop into the Straw Market, an authentic example of the booming Bahamian industry of straw goods. Visitors can maze through thousands of varying straw goods, ranging from homemade pieces from local artisans to creations from more recognizable brands.
Straw Market has a convenient location as well, running from Woodes Rodgers Walk, which is where the cruise port is, to Bay Street.
If you're on the hunt for the more kitschy souvenirs, like T-shirts, magnets and shot glasses, Nassau's got you covered and then some. Woodes Rodgers Walk and Bay Street offer multiple souvenir shops, and, of course, there's always Senor Frog's (located in Pompey Square).
Be prepared to get bombarded by vendors upon touchdown -- and to negotiate prices with them if you're interested in what they're selling. Negotiation is an integral part of purchasing souvenirs here, a known yet unspoken understanding between sellers and buyers, so be sure to bring your A-game. However, if you're not interested, simply say, "No," and walk away. Don't engage further.
Calling all cigar aficionados: you might just want to run, not walk, to the Graycliff Cigar Company. This local cigar shop is just a 12-minute walk or 5-minute taxi ride from the Nassau cruise port. This cigar haven has on-site cigar rollers (referred to as torcedores) who even hold cigar-rolling lessons -- with or without rum tasting.
Speaking of rum, the John Watling's Distillery is an excellent spot in Nassau to stop in and learn more about locally-made rum. This local distillery provides free tours of the distillery upon request, free tastings, has ample souvenirs for purchase and a bar for those looking for some liquid respite.
Note that this is a 15-minute walk from the cruise port and up a small hill, so hailing a taxi or going with either an independent or ship-sponsored excursion may be best.
Get a history lesson while also getting your steps in by visiting the Queen's Staircase. The Queen Staircase was named after Queen Victoria, the Queen of the United Kingdom from 1837 to 1901, and its64 steps (it originally had 66) lead up to Fort Fincastle. Both the Queen's Staircase and Fort Fincastle were constructed in 1793, and the latter stood to protect the island, which at the time was colonized by the United Kingdom, from European raiders.
The staircase now stands as a physical connection between the fort and the city of Nassau but it -- in conjunction with the fort -- is also a metaphorical symbol of Bahamian spirit and resilience in the face of adversity.
The Queen's Staircase is only a 13-minute walk or five-minute drive from the Nassau cruise port. Walking tours with cruise lines' shore excursions typically include the Queen's Staircase and Fort Fincastle.