7 Things to Do in Nassau, Bahamas on a Cruise

Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, drew in around 4.5 million cruisers in 2023 alone, making it among the top five most visited ports of call in the Caribbean. But what is all the hubbub about?

Nassau's popularity in cruising is due to a host of reasons, like its proximity to various serene Caribbean destinations, its tropical climate and its friendly, welcoming locals. Not only that, but there are ample things to do in Nassau while visiting that can pique any traveler's interest.

With more than enough to do in Nassau for everyone, it can be tough to decide which excursion to make time for. Here's our list of seven things to do in Nassau on a cruise to make your port of call a memory of a lifetime.