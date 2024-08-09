8 Things to Do in Mykonos on a Cruise

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
The Greek island of Mykonos is one of the top summer destinations in the Mediterranean. Since Mykonos is a coveted spot that conjures images of swank beachfront parties and tanned bodies on pristine beaches, it's hard to imagine why it wouldn't be a hot commodity amongst travelers. But this idyllic gem in the heart of the Aegean Sea is more than clubs and photo ops, which many believe it to be.
There are ample things to do in Mykonos regardless of your cruise style, as the island offers a perfect blend of relaxation and fun for families, couples and groups of friends of all ages. From beaches and charming villages offering a glimpse into traditional island living to ancient ruins and cultural attractions, Mykonos has something for everyone.
Some cruise lines, like Virgin Voyages, offer overnights in Mykonos, allowing cruisers to explore the island more in depth. But those with just a handful of hours will have tough decisions to make. Read on for a list of some of the top eight things to do in Mykonos, Greece when visiting on a cruise.
If you can only choose one among the many things to do in Mykonos, make sure it’s visiting the Old Town. Narrow cobblestone streets are lined with lively tavernas shaded by bougainvillea and small whitewashed buildings that look like they’re straight out of a painting. The Aegean Sea and the hills behind the town offer a beautiful backdrop. Talk about picture perfect.
A stroll through the downtown area near the harbor offers visitors a great overview of the island’s charm, but it’s worth spending a few hours exploring. You’ll find small churches, picturesque cafes and beautiful shops brimming with home décor, high-end clothes and souvenirs around every corner.
The Archaeological Museum, the Rarity Gallery and the Aegean Maritime Museum are also worth a visit.
Cap off the day with a drink in Little Venice, a small neighborhood located right on the water. Many of its trendy bars offer outdoor seating on balconies above the sea. For the best view of Little Venice, head to the windmills on the hills outside of town.
If you are tendered from your ship, you’ll be dropped off at the Old Port, which is in the heart of the Old Town (a.k.a Chora). If your ship docks at the New Port, you’ll be a 10-minute drive from the thick of the action. Buses and taxis are readily available, but note that the harbor can get quite crowded, and finding a cab can take some time.
Mykonos is, along with Santorini, the most-visited island on any Greece cruise. Aside from its beautiful architecture, quaint villages and vibrant nightlife, its beaches are a main draw. The island offers sandy, pebbly and even black-sand beaches.
The only beach within easy walking distance of the downtown area is Old Port Beach, but there’s often heavy boat traffic and the water isn’t as clear as areas slightly farther away. The good news is that most other beaches are within a 25-minute drive of the Old Town, allowing visitors to visit multiple spots in a single day.
Elia Beach is, to many, among the world’s best beaches to visit on a cruise. It features a clothing-optional area separated from the family-friendly section by rocks, and is quieter than other stretches of sand on the island. It also has great snorkeling and a small restaurant that rents padded loungers.
Other beaches worth a visit include Paradise and Super Paradise beaches, Ornos, Kalo Livadi and Kalafatis, each with its own vibe and services, including beach clubs. While most are lively and cater to those seeking the island’s famous daytime parties -- like Paraga and Psarou -- others are mellower and better suited to families, such as Platis Gialos.
Loungers and umbrellas are available for an hourly or daily fee at most beaches, as are water sports. For the best surfing, head to Kalafatis on the southern coast, or Ftelia Beach in the north.
Although the list of things to do in Mykonos proper is extensive, many visitors are drawn by its proximity to Delos, a neighboring island renowned in Greek mythology as the birthplace of the gods Apollo and Artemis.
This tiny island, which is located just a few miles from the coast of Mykonos, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The entire island is a designated archaeological site, home to well-preserved temples, sculptures, artifacts and mosaics from the Archaic, Classical and Hellenistic periods.
Delos is a 20-minute ferry ride from the Old Port, making it an excellent half-day Mykonos cruise excursion. You’ll need about three hours there, so you can combine this visit with other activities in Mykonos before returning to your cruise ship.
Mykonos can get terribly crowded in the summer, and finding a secluded spot, especially on the coast, is no small feat. Booking a catamaran tour can be your ticket to some peace and quiet.
There are tours for all budgets and styles, from relatively cheap family-friendly excursions stopping a few times for a swim and some snorkeling, to private high-end party tours for couples or groups of friends that include food and drinks.
The easiest option is booking a shore excursion through your cruise line, but you will find a broader range of options and price points if you book it independently.
Mykonos is known for its hopping nightlife and swank party scene. Its beach clubs open until the wee hours, with flowing drinks, the latest house beats and outdoor areas. There are also mellower options, such as the many tavernas and bars with sidewalk seating overlooking the sea, or the lively cafes in Little Venice.
If your cruise line is one of the handful that offer overnights in Mykonos, be sure to check out the hopping ambiance, even if you are not a party animal. You’ll likely be shelling out quite a bit of money, but with a bit of research you’ll find the right spot for you.
For those who want to experience the party scene but only have a few hours in Mykonos, the best option is to head to one of the many daytime parties available throughout the island. One of the most famous spots is JackieO’ Mykonos on Super Paradise Beach, but there are plenty of others for nearly every budget and style.
A vacation is a great opportunity not only to rest and see new places but also to learn new things. If you have already hit all the highlights and are looking for other things to do in Mykonos, signing up for a class with a knowledgeable local can be a great way to spend a few hours.
Pottery, dance, marble carving, yoga, baking and candle-making classes are all available on the island. But for a deep dive into Mykonian culture, register for a cooking class or a mosaic-making workshop.
Private and group cooking classes are typically four to five hours long. Some include a visit to a farm or a traditional market, while others go straight to the kitchen, which is often in the chef’s own home. Recipes typically include Greek meze and traditional dishes such as spanakopita, stuffed tomatoes and peppers and souvlaki.
Mosaic-making workshops are usually family-friendly and fun. The teacher will pepper details about the ancient art of making patterns or images using small pieces of tile, stones, or glass throughout the session. However, the classes are primarily hands-on and dynamic. Participants get to take their pieces home as a souvenir.
A great way to spend a couple of extra hours is touring the handful of wineries and vineyards that can be found inland. The vibe is calm and relaxing, and you’ll get to experience a side of Mykonos that feels completely removed from the bustling beach clubs and designer stores.
These tours typically include wine tastings, a guided walk through the vineyards and the olive groves, and snacks. Full meals and bike tours are also often available for an additional fee. Most tours accept children and offer non-alcoholic alternatives such as freshly squeezed orange juice.
If you can’t decide what to prioritize among all the things to do in Mykonos, Greece during your Greek Islands cruise, island tours offer an excellent overview of all the highlights. There’s also always some free time for shopping, exploring some of the attractions at your own pace, grabbing a bite or taking a dip in the sea.
All tours start in the Old Town and include, at a minimum, a few snacks or a drink in a traditional taverna or waterfront café. Popular stops include the Monastery of Tourliani, a quick tour of the Ano Mera village for a glimpse of the local lifestyle and some time enjoying the panoramic views from the windmills above the Old Town.
There's also time for a swim on one of the beaches and free time in the Old Port, which is close to many of the top local attractions. If you don’t feel like fighting for a spot at a beach club or waterfront bar to watch the sunset, head to the Armenistis Lighthouse for some of the most stunning views in Mykonos.