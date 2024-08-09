8 Things to Do in Mykonos on a Cruise

The Greek island of Mykonos is one of the top summer destinations in the Mediterranean. Since Mykonos is a coveted spot that conjures images of swank beachfront parties and tanned bodies on pristine beaches, it's hard to imagine why it wouldn't be a hot commodity amongst travelers. But this idyllic gem in the heart of the Aegean Sea is more than clubs and photo ops, which many believe it to be.

There are ample things to do in Mykonos regardless of your cruise style, as the island offers a perfect blend of relaxation and fun for families, couples and groups of friends of all ages. From beaches and charming villages offering a glimpse into traditional island living to ancient ruins and cultural attractions, Mykonos has something for everyone.

Some cruise lines, like Virgin Voyages, offer overnights in Mykonos, allowing cruisers to explore the island more in depth. But those with just a handful of hours will have tough decisions to make. Read on for a list of some of the top eight things to do in Mykonos, Greece when visiting on a cruise.