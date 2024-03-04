Things to Do in Montego Bay, Jamaica: Ziplines, Upscale Beach Days and Haunted Houses

Montego Bay (Photo:Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock)

Montego Bay is a vibrant destination on Jamaica’s northwest coast. It has a rich culture, stunning landscapes and some of the most active excursions you’ll find on your cruise. We found a mix of mainstream and upscale cruise lines calling on Montego Bay. Here are our favorite things to do in Montego Bay.

1. Explore Doctor's Cave Beach on Your Own or Try a Luxury Resort Day Pass

Kick off your visit by relaxing on the powdery white sands of Doctor's Cave Beach. With crystal-clear turquoise waters and a vibrant coral reef, it's the perfect spot for swimming and snorkeling. For something a bit more upscale, try a day pass at a resort. Carnival offers an all-inclusive, adults-only day at Sandals Montego.

2. Go Zip Lining in the Jungle, One of the Most Thrilling Things to Do in Montego Bay

Montego Bay offers exhilarating zip-lining adventures through the jungle canopy for those thrill-seekers. Feel the rush as you soar above the treetops and enjoy breathtaking views of the landscape. We found zipline excursions available through most of the cruise lines that call on Montego Bay, including, MSC, which cruises to Montego Bay from Miami.

3. Visit Rose Hall Great House, the Spookiest Thing to Do in Montego Bay

Immerse yourself in the island's history by touring the Rose Hall Great House. This Georgian mansion is surrounded by beautiful gardens and is known for its captivating tales of the White Witch of Rose Hall. It’s creepy fun for those who thrive on the supernatural. Carnival offers tours on its cruises from New Orleans or Tampa. Tours can also be booked independently.

4. The One Truly "Don’t Miss" Thing to Do in Montego Bay: Shop at the Hip Strip (Gloucester Avenue)

Indulge in some retail therapy along the Hip Strip, where you'll find a mix of local crafts, duty-free shops and lively street vendors. Don't forget to pick up souvenirs like Jamaican spices, rum and handmade crafts. You should find excursions that include shopping the strip through Norwegian, on their cruises from Port Canaveral.

5. Experience the Rastafari Indigenous Village for a More Insightful Thing to Do in Montego Bay

Gain insights into Jamaica's Rastafarian culture by visiting the Rastafari Indigenous Village. Engage with locals, learn about their lifestyle, and enjoy traditional drumming and singing.

6. Try the Best Scuba Diving in Jamaica: Widow Maker’s Cave Near Montego Bay

For scuba-diving cruisers, Jamaica often feels like a let down after visiting exciting Western Caribbean ports like Belize, Roatan, Grand Cayman or Cozumel. But in Montego Bay, hook up with the local dive shops for a trip to the Widow maker’s Cave. It’s not as scary as it sounds, but well worth the effort for adventurous divers.

7. Sample Genuine Jamaican Cuisine on a Food Tour in Montego Bay

Treat your taste buds to authentic Jamaican flavors. Whether you're savoring jerk chicken, fresh seafood or traditional dishes like ackee and saltfish, Montego Bay offers a culinary journey you won't forget. Viking offers a choice of foodie tours in Montego Bay on their cruises to Jamaica from Fort Lauderdale.