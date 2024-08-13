9 Things to Do in Iceland on a Cruise

4. Take a Reykjavík Excursions Golden Circle Shore Excursion Tour

Gullfoss Waterfall, Iceland (Photo: Chris Dolby Imaging/Shutterstock)

Most Iceland cruises offer shore excursion tours, but cruisers will also have ample time to hop on the Reykjavík Excursions Golden Circle coach buses, one of the city’s most popular tour operators.

Aboard these coaches, travelers can experience the five must-see attractions, including Fridheimar, a tomato greenhouse, a geothermal area where natural springs and geysers abound, the mesmerizing Gullfoss waterfalls and Thingvellir National Park -- all while allowing you marvel at Iceland’s undeniable natural beauty and breathtaking landscape throughout the journey.

Note that these tours can be long, some being as long as eight hours. Be sure to closely check the schedule available and your tour's end time, especially if you need to return to your ship after a day in Reykjavik. If you don't have time to do all of them, consider doing just one or two on your own. Check your ship's available shore excursions as well.