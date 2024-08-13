9 Things to Do in Iceland on a Cruise

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
You’ve finally booked your long-awaited Iceland cruise. If you’re like most travelers headed to the Land of Fire and Ice by sea, you may now be overwhelmed by the ample things to do in Iceland.
Whether you’re sailing on Windstar Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Celebrity Cruises, Oceania Cruises or Viking Ocean Cruises (a few of the popular cruise lines that travel to Iceland), you’re in for an amazing journey where the fun continues even after you disembark the ship.
From bustling ports to historic landmarks to exciting excursions, we’ve found the nine best things to do in Reykjavik, the country’s capital, to suit just about all cruisers’ tastes.
Skarfabakki Terminal, which is located less than two miles from the city center, is the main port of call for Reykjavik. Just steps outside of the port, you’ll find local shops, like ShopIcelandic, filled with goodies galore.
Just as the name implies, you’ll get your hands on all things Icelandic, including Nordic sweaters, puffin plushies, adorable troll dolls (a popular part of the Icelandic folklore culture) and so much more.
No trip to Iceland is complete without stopping by Reyjkavik's Hallgrimskirkja, the largest and most iconic church in the country. More than 200,000 annual visitors make their way to the top of this church, which was built in 1986 and stands at 244 feet tall.
Hallgrimskirkja is open to the public, but be mindful as it is a place of worship and should be respected as such. Be sure to check the church’s website for visiting hours. Tickets to the top of the tower can be purchased onsite. Note that restrooms are only open when church service is in session.
Step inside just about any restaurant in Reykjavík and you’re bound to find fish soup on the menu. Traditionally made with white fish and root vegetables in a rich and creamy sauce, the comfort food is a staple in the region and for good reason.
From inexpensive, grab and go eateries to more upscale restaurants like Monkey's, you’ll see the famous local favorite prepared and presented in a variety of ways. No matter what variation you try, it’s sure to awaken your taste buds and be a balm to your soul.
But that's not all the country has to offer when it comes to unique local cuisine. Check out our article on the best foods to try in Iceland -- and the (likely) worst (ram's testicles anyone?).
Most Iceland cruises offer shore excursion tours, but cruisers will also have ample time to hop on the Reykjavík Excursions Golden Circle coach buses, one of the city’s most popular tour operators.
Aboard these coaches, travelers can experience the five must-see attractions, including Fridheimar, a tomato greenhouse, a geothermal area where natural springs and geysers abound, the mesmerizing Gullfoss waterfalls and Thingvellir National Park -- all while allowing you marvel at Iceland’s undeniable natural beauty and breathtaking landscape throughout the journey.
Note that these tours can be long, some being as long as eight hours. Be sure to closely check the schedule available and your tour's end time, especially if you need to return to your ship after a day in Reykjavik. If you don't have time to do all of them, consider doing just one or two on your own. Check your ship's available shore excursions as well.
The Sun Voyager is only a five-minute walk from the main port of Reykjavik, often found shimmering aside the Atlantic Ocean. Created by sculptor Jón Gunnar Árnason in 1986, the prominent structure was conceptualized to commemorate the city’s 200th birthday. It symbolizes the promise of undiscovered territory, a dream of hope, progress and freedom.
The original sculpture was created on a smaller scale as a result of a competition funded by the city, then the full-sized Sun Voyager was unveiled four years later on August 18th, 1990.
The remarkable figure stands on a circle of granite slabs and is constructed of quality stainless-steel. The sun-inspired attraction serves as the perfect backdrop for postcard-worthy photos.
Although Iceland is known for their volcanoes, chances are you’ll never encounter a full-on eruption. The good news is that you can get an up-close-and-personal glimpse of 1100-degree flowing lava -- safely -- from the comfort of your seat at the Lava Show.
The one-of-a-kind show, located in the heart of Reykjavík, is a hot and highly-rated attraction for people of all ages. It’s educational and entertaining, making it a fascinating demonstration that will be fondly remembered for years to come.
Geothermal baths abound in Iceland, but the Blue Lagoon is by far the most popular -- and it's not hard to see why. The unique body of seawater, which is located in a lava field just a 45-minute drive southwest of the capital, is certainly worth the trek.
No other place on earth boasts the natural skin-nourishing powers like this acclaimed hotspot. The magical resource is rich in silica, algae and minerals that leaves guests feeling refreshed.
Cruisers can choose from three relaxing packages, including comfort ($73 USD), premium ($95 USD) and signature ($120) treatments. Note that these prices are subject to change.
After rejuvenating your body, nourish it with lunch at Moss, the on-site Michelin star restaurant that offers a set seven-course menu. Many cruise lines offer this as a shore excursion from Reykjavik as well.
Iceland is ripe with awe-inspiring natural wonders, and that certainly includes sunsets. If you’re a fan of gorgeous sunsets, there’s no better place on the island to take in spectacular views than the Grótta Lighthouse.
Located in Seltjarnarnes, the historic landmark provides the perfect foreground for fantastic photos showcasing the sky’s kaleidoscope of mesmerizing colors at dawn. While it’s inaccessible to the public between May 1st and July 15th, you can still admire its majestic beauty outside the structure during this time period.
A trip to the Land of Fire and Ice would be incomplete without witnessing the marvels of geysers. There are ample geysers to mesmerize you, like the Great Geysir, a dormant geyser that has been known to shoot boiling water as high as 230 feet in the air. Strokkur is arguably the most popular geyser for tourists in Iceland, as it explodes boiling hot water every eight to 10 minutes.
Golden Circle tours stop at Strokkur specifically, but our list wouldn't be all-encompassing if it didn't give geysers their own spot.