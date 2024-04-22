9 Best Things to Do in Barbados for Cruisers

3. Lounge on White Sand Beaches in Barbados, like Crane Beach or Bottom Bay

Bottom Bay, Barbados (Photo: Simon Dannhauer/Shutterstock)

Beach days are synonymous with the warm tropical locale and are one of the top things to do in Barbados.

Crane Beach has something to offer every traveler and is known as one of the most beautiful beaches in Barbados. Crane Beach is on the island's southeastern coast and has a picturesque backdrop of crystal-clear waters and rugged cliffs. The waters are usually calm so visitors can enjoy water activities like swimming and snorkeling.

Crane Beach is a 40-minute drive from the Barbados cruise port. Be sure to leave room in your schedule to make it back on time for departure.

You’ll find Bottom Bay about a 45-minute drive from the cruise port, another beautiful beach. Bottom Bay has all classic Caribbean beach features like palm trees, soft white sand, turquoise waters and scenic cliffs, along with a more secluded vibe and fewer amenities, as it's more off the beaten path than other popular beaches.

Note that Bottom Bay is only accessible via a staircase that cuts through the cliffs and takes visitors to the beach.

While Crane Beach and Bottom Bay are two of Barbados's most celebrated beaches, some options closer to the cruise port offer similar activities. Brandon’s Beach is a five-minute drive from the port and is the perfect spot to catch the sunset.

A 10-minute taxi ride south of the Barbados cruise port, you’ll find a few beaches right outside Bridgetown that are ideal for water sports. Pebbles Beach and Brownes Beach are great spots for kayaking, paddle boarding or just enjoying your favorite beverage in the sand.

There are many cruise-operated shore excursions that offer transport to stunning beaches around Barbados, and some even include island tours, picnics and more. Check with your cruise line shore excursion desk for more details on their beach excursions.