Welcome to Amsterdam, a must-stop for cruise passengers seeking a rich mixture of culture, history and stunning landscapes. Whether you're joining a guided shore excursion or venturing out on your own, there are plenty of things to do in Amsterdam, from landmarks like the Anne Frank House and Van Gogh Museum to leisure canal cruises.

Getting around the capital of The Netherlands is simple and can be done by bike, e-moped, walking or public transport. Explore Amsterdam with the city's primary travel operator, Gemeentelijk Vervoerbedrijf (GVB), which offers tram, bus and metro services. One ticket grants access to all three modes of transport and is available for purchase at metro stations with English-language options on ticket machines.

The city is bike-friendly, with rentals and luggage lockers available near the cruise terminal entrance, for those with a pre- or post- cruise extension. Public transport (trams, buses, metro) is reliable, and walking is ideal if you don’t plan to stray from the compact city center.

Choosing between ship-sponsored excursions and exploring Amsterdam independently depends on your travel style. Here are 11 can't-miss things to do in Amsterdam on a cruise, all of which are excursions commonly available on cruises, though many of them can also be enjoyed solo.