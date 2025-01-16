5 Fun Things to Do on Cruises for 18- to 20-Year-Olds

1. Young Adults Take the Lead in Fun with Mixers

Most likely, young adults in this age bracket will be traveling with their families (cruises for 18-year-olds without parents are rare but do exist).

Some lines, such as Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian and Princess Cruises, allow 18-year-olds to cruise without a parent. Still, they may need to meet additional criteria, such as paying a special adult surcharge or agreeing to a waiver acknowledging the responsibility of traveling alone.

Since most lines don't let under-21s sail by themselves without a chaperone who is 21 or older, that means, unless teens are cruising with older friends or in a group with adult chaperones, they need a way to meet the other young adults onboard.

Some cruise lines offer special mixers for 18- to 20-year-olds to help them connect and have fun. To make the most of the experience, check the "dailies" -- the daily schedules provided to passengers, often delivered to cabins or available around the ship.

These include details on events, activities and dining options. Many cruise lines also host meet-and-greet events or organize 18- to 20-specific activities, especially on the first few days at sea.

Disney Cruise Line, for example, hosts the "1820 Society" event at the adults-only Cove Café, where participants learn to make specialty coffees, sample lattes and smoothies, and plan group activities for the cruise.

A dedicated crew member leads events like bike rides, mini-golf, ice cream socials and trivia challenges. The day's activities are listed in your Personal Navigator app or the printed version in your stateroom.

Young adults can also see if there's a Facebook group for their sailing and create an event specific to their age group for the first or second night.