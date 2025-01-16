5 Fun Things to Do on Cruises for 18- to 20-Year-Olds

Young adults aged 18 to 20 often feel caught between two worlds on cruises: too old for youth programs but not yet old enough to engage in adult activities. This can lead families to worry that their older teens might get bored or engage in underage drinking. (If you're sailing from the U.S., the legal drinking age remains 21 with caveats here and there.)
However, there are few restrictions for 18- to 20-year-olds besides age-restricted venues for younger guests.
Cruise lines for 18-year-olds know that young adults want to have fun and offer plenty of age-appropriate options, from late-night dance parties to game tournaments and outdoor activities. If you're traveling with older teens or planning a cruise with friends under 21, there are plenty of ways for them to enjoy the ship.
Ice cream sundaes (Photo: Gwen Pratesi)
Most likely, young adults in this age bracket will be traveling with their families (cruises for 18-year-olds without parents are rare but do exist).
Some lines, such as Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian and Princess Cruises, allow 18-year-olds to cruise without a parent. Still, they may need to meet additional criteria, such as paying a special adult surcharge or agreeing to a waiver acknowledging the responsibility of traveling alone.
Since most lines don't let under-21s sail by themselves without a chaperone who is 21 or older, that means, unless teens are cruising with older friends or in a group with adult chaperones, they need a way to meet the other young adults onboard.
Some cruise lines offer special mixers for 18- to 20-year-olds to help them connect and have fun. To make the most of the experience, check the "dailies" -- the daily schedules provided to passengers, often delivered to cabins or available around the ship.
These include details on events, activities and dining options. Many cruise lines also host meet-and-greet events or organize 18- to 20-specific activities, especially on the first few days at sea.
Disney Cruise Line, for example, hosts the "1820 Society" event at the adults-only Cove Café, where participants learn to make specialty coffees, sample lattes and smoothies, and plan group activities for the cruise.
A dedicated crew member leads events like bike rides, mini-golf, ice cream socials and trivia challenges. The day's activities are listed in your Personal Navigator app or the printed version in your stateroom.
Young adults can also see if there's a Facebook group for their sailing and create an event specific to their age group for the first or second night.
Glow deck party on Norwegian Joy (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Many 18- to 20-year-olds enjoy nightlife where they can socialize and dance. Most cruise ship discos are 18+, so older teens can join in. Live music and karaoke are also cruise ship entertainment staples.
On MSC Cruises, for example, the line's international clientele means the discos are bumping until 3 a.m., and evening events last long after the late-dinner seatings have ended. The line also caters to this young adult age with multiple bands in various venues and late-night movies.
Norwegian Cruise Line offers the Howl at the Moon dueling piano show, an interactive piano bar experience especially popular with college-age guests. It's available on ships like the Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Joy.
Meanwhile, Holland America Line features a Music Walk area, home to several live music venues. One highlight is B.B. King's Blues Club, which offers Memphis-style blues performances on ships like Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam.
For those on Carnival Cruise Line, the H2Glow celebration offers a fun, glow-in-the-dark pool party and other themed events like pool parties and glow parties. These events, popular during peak times, are primarily geared toward younger guests seeking a lively, social atmosphere.
Parents should note that some European cruises allow guests to drink at 18 in international waters with a signed waiver from a parent or guardian. So, the answer to "Can you drink on a cruise at 18?" is often yes, especially on Mediterranean itineraries.
The FlowRider surfing simulator aboard Wonder of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
If thrilling experiences are a favorite, then certainly hit the onboard activities like waterparks and slides -- and beyond. For one example, all Norwegian ships feature a sports and recreation complex onboard. Norwegian Escape features a three-story ropes course with two planks (jutting out over the water) and five sky rails (rigid zip lines).
Friends can also enjoy a game of bocce ball or a round of mini-golf, or even perfect their jump shot during a friendly basketball game. The ship also features a rock climbing wall. Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway each feature a ropes course as well.
On Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships (Oasis, Allure, Wonder and Harmony of the Seas), passengers can seek thrills on a zipline, soaring across an open-air atrium suspended nine decks above the ship's Boardwalk. Oasis and Harmony also feature a FlowRider surf simulator, two rock climbing walls and the Ultimate Abyss, the tallest dry slide at sea. Sister ship Anthem of the Seas even has an indoor skydiving simulator experience called RipCord by iFly.
Carnival Vista has fun outdoor attractions for the college-age set with the SkyRide, an elevated recumbent bike ride; a small ropes course; outdoor billiard and foosball tables (and a Twister board painted on deck); and even alfresco cardio and strength training machines. Its SportSquare Clubhouse offers mini-golf, basketball, soccer, ping pong and foosball.
Water adventure is part of what most young adults enjoy. Carnival ships feature waterslides and epic water parks, perfect for young adults seeking adventure. On Breakaway-class ships, take the plunge on Free Fall -- the fastest drop slide at sea -- or race down The Whip, two wild twisters side by side. For even more excitement, try the multi-story waterslides or the family-friendly options. On Norwegian Epic, feel the rush as you zoom down a 200-foot drop on The Epic Plunge.
Quiet Cove adult pool on Disney Magic (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
College students may be young at heart but don't always want to hang out with the kids. That's why cruise lines for 18-year-olds with adults-only areas, like sun decks and pools, are a hit.
For instance, Carnival's Serenity (available fleetwide) is an 18+ sun deck where guests can relax, read or unwind without interruptions. Disney has the Quiet Cove Pool on Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, plus the Satellite Falls sun deck on Disney Wonder and Disney Magic. Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean's Solarium features a peaceful, adults-only space with pools, hot tubs and plenty of lounge areas.
In addition, Disney Cruise Line's Cove Café, open to guests aged 18 and older, is an adults-only coffee shop on ships like Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, offering a peaceful retreat to relax and get a caffeine fix without kids around.
Punchliner Comedy Club (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Parents need to consider their older teens' interests when planning a cruise. For example, Holland America offers activities like America's Test Kitchen workshops, cooking demos and trivia games that may appeal to 18- to 20-year-olds. On Princess Cruises, teens can enjoy stargazing, cultural presentations and MythBusters-themed activities, perfect for those who love science challenges.
Princess Cruises offers "Voice of the Ocean," a singing competition inspired by "The Voice," perfect for young adults who love singing shows. On ships like Regal Princess and Royal Princess, Princess Live! Theater hosts game shows, karaoke and more entertainment that appeals to a younger crowd. During peak times like summer and holidays, they ramp up programming with events like game nights and mixers specifically for the 18-to-20 age group.
Older teens who enjoy comedy and shows can thrive while watching Broadway musicals, such as "Grease," "Mamma Mia" and "Rock of Ages" on lines like Norwegian and Royal Caribbean. Norwegian Cruise Line is particularly well-known for its Broadway productions, with shows like "Rock of Ages" and "Mamma Mia!" staples on certain ships. Royal Caribbean also features Broadway-style productions, but their repertoire may differ depending on the ship.
Royal Caribbean offers exciting entertainment for older teens and young adults. The AquaTheater on Oasis-class ships features acrobatic and diving shows, while aerial performances in atriums on ships like Quantum of the Seas create dramatic, Cirque-style spectacles. On Anthem of the Seas, the Two70 venue blends music, dance, and video in immersive, high-tech shows.
For young adults who enjoy stand-up, the Punchliner Comedy Club, fleetwide on Carnival Cruise Line, offers family and late-night shows for audiences 18-plus. Royal Caribbean and Norwegian are popular cruise lines for 18-year-olds -- a few of their ships have dedicated comedy clubs.