11 Things Not to Do on Your First Cruise

1. Don’t Overdo It Your First Day on Board

A crowd of invited guests gathered at the Aquatheater to watch Meghan Trainor christen Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Most mainstream cruise ships are bigger than you think -- even if they're not among the largest afloat. Modern ships are generally composed of deck upon deck of cabins and public spaces and can accommodate thousands of people. Large cruise ships like Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas can host up to 6,826 guests at once (with double occupancy).

That means there’s a lot of ground to cover, and chances are, you won’t see it all in one day. You could easily wear yourself out trying to unearth every nook and cranny of the ship before your cruise is even underway. Avoid the temptation if you can and opt for a more relaxing first day.