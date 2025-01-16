11 Things Not to Do on Your First Cruise

First-time cruisers often spend countless hours researching their cruise ship, studying deck plans, reading message boards and checking activity schedules. However, as most seasoned cruisers believe, nothing can fully prepare you for your first cruise.
If you’re a new cruiser trying to figure out how to make the most of your time onboard, we’re here to help. We’ve gathered the best intel from seasoned cruisers and make 11 tips on what you shouldn’t do on your first cruise.
A crowd of invited guests gathered at the Aquatheater to watch Meghan Trainor christen Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Most mainstream cruise ships are bigger than you think -- even if they're not among the largest afloat. Modern ships are generally composed of deck upon deck of cabins and public spaces and can accommodate thousands of people. Large cruise ships like Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas can host up to 6,826 guests at once (with double occupancy).
That means there’s a lot of ground to cover, and chances are, you won’t see it all in one day. You could easily wear yourself out trying to unearth every nook and cranny of the ship before your cruise is even underway. Avoid the temptation if you can and opt for a more relaxing first day.
Toscana aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Most cruise lines have made a habit of building multiple for-fee specialty restaurants into newer ships, and while these restaurants can be fantastic, you could end up shelling out a lot of cash by the time your cruise commences. Plus, you risk missing some of the special items found in the ship's main dining room, like lobster night.
B I N G O on Carnival Radiance ( Photo by K. Alex Beaven)
Sure, you can sit on your balcony, nose in a book, or spend all your time in the spa, but the real fun comes when you dip your toe in the playful cruise activities.
While playing bingo or singing karaoke may not be your thing, there’s always room for one more, even if you’re just a spectator. "Cheesy" cruise activities happen around the ship, and a great way to acclimate yourself is by joining your ship's sail away event.
Popular cruise lines like Carnival are well-known for their playful and 100% cheesy activities. Don’t miss your chance to let loose and try something you wouldn’t normally do at home.
A standard balcony cabin aboard Carnival Luminosa (Photo: Aaorn Saunders)
While a few short naps are nice (especially if you have a balcony to veg on), if you spend too long of a stretch in your cabin, you're sure to miss some fun onboard activities.
If staying in your cabin seems appealing, don’t overlook the fact that you won’t know if you’re missing things like movies on the big screen, trivia sessions and game shows like "Battle of the Sexes." When cruising, there's something going on every hour of the day, and the only way you're going to have the best time possible is to venture out of your cabin and get involved.
Celebrity president Laura Hodges Bethge, middle, at Laura's Bar on Perfect Day at CocoCay (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
The crew works exceptionally hard for your enjoyment. Remember to smile, be overall kind and thank them for what they do.
You'll likely be rewarded with personalized service and great conversation. They may even address you by name and stop in the halls to chat. Be sure to set the right tone from the beginning, and your effort will surely be reflected in your experience.
The Baths is one of Virgin Gorda's most famous attractions (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
First-time cruisers should do their research and find a cruise line and itinerary that matches your travel style. Consider what you’re looking for in a vacation and what your personal goals are.
For example, if you're looking to get a very personalized, up-close-and-personal experience with nature, an expedition cruise may be more suitable for you than, say, a Carnival cruise. But, if you're looking to party with your friends on a weekend-long sailing, Royal Caribbean -- especially Utopia of the Seas -- may be just what you need.
And then there are the accommodations to consider as well. Cabins come in different layouts; some are best suited to families, while others are cozier for up to two. If you’re feeling the pressure of planning “the perfect cruise” and it's your first time, reach out to a travel agent or a cruise line representative to find what works best for you or your family.
Costumes on the 2018 Kiss Kruise (Photo: Will Byington/Sixthman)
Who you’re traveling with is as important as where you’re traveling. Cruising with the wrong group can turn a pleasure-filled vacation into a Halloween Fright Town. If you don’t vet your travel companions beforehand, you could end up cruising with an anti-social drinker or someone who never shows up on time for dinners, activities and other events.
The best advice is to find friends or family who enjoy similar activities and interests or those who are willing to take a break and do their own thing for a while.
The Garden Cafe aboard Norwegian Spirit (Photo: Adam Coulter)
You might think your willpower is strong until you've been brought to your knees by the abundance of food choices on a cruise -- especially in the all-you-can-eat buffets.
You're likely not considering the calories when grazing through a seafood, dessert, or endless pasta buffet. Be sure to listen to your body and remember the all-mighty power of the buffet.
Being judicious about what, and how, you pack can save you stress in the long run (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Create a packing list before your trip so you’ll have all the necessities on hand (and even a few extras). Pack essentials like sunscreen, swimsuits and outfits for formal dinner (if your sailing has a formal evening on the itinerary) and don’t forget to load up on first-aid basics that may save the day.
Pro tip: Carry all of your travel documents, including passports, IDs, booking confirmations and itineraries, in your carry-on luggage while boarding the cruise ship.
Carnival Cruise Line Alcohol Policy (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Beverage packages, alluring tropical drinks, onboard wine tasting and bar crawls -- it's too easy to drink your way through the day on a cruise. While you want to get your money's worth from a drinks package, it’s best to pace yourself so you can enjoy every second of your cruise.
Practice a one-for-one drinking schedule. For every alcoholic beverage you have, drink water, soda water or soda before your next beer, cocktail, or wine.
First Chance, Last Chance souvenir stand at Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Splurging is one thing, but you'll most likely want to bring home a few mementos, so make sure you have room in your luggage. Seasoned cruisers recommend packing a collapsible extra bag to bring home all your souvenirs without sacrificing luggage space.