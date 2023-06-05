In the world of leisure travel, two little words pack immense appeal: all-inclusive. The option of a one-price-covers-all vacation is as enticing as it is practical, taking away all (or most) of the budget-balancing act that typically goes with planning a holiday.

Even though all-inclusives can be found just about anywhere, Mexico and the Caribbean are widely considered meccas for this type of resort. And the city of Cancun, where Mexico meets the Caribbean, is a natural haven for all-inclusive properties.

The cost of an all-inclusive resort varies greatly by destination, type of property and season. But for a luxury resort in Cancun, you can expect to pay upwards $6,500-$7,000 for a one week stay.

On the other hand, all-inclusive cruise vacations can be had for similar or lower prices than an all-inclusive in Cancun, with plenty of deals out there that dial up the value.

Read on to find out how to score deals among the numerous all-inclusive cruise options.

Editor's note: Prices fluctuate daily. It's likely that the prices quoted in this article have changed since time of publication and should be viewed as an estimate. Visit Cruise Critic's Find a Cruise Page to get up-to-date pricing.