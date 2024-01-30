These Are The Cruise-Related Shows and Movies You Have to See

Where It All Began: “The Love Boat” and “Love Boat: The Next Wave”

The Love Boat and Princess Cruises are forever intertwined (Photo: Paramount Plus)

No discussion of cruise ships featured on celluloid can bypass “The Love Boat.” From 1977 to 1986, Captain Merrill Stubing — played by beloved character actor Gavin MacLeod — and his jolly crew shuttled guests on Princess Cruises’ original Pacific Princess. The show introduced a whole generation to cruising and thus goes down as one of the most pivotal influences on the then-fledgling industry.

But did you know the program had a sequel?

Lesser known were two seasons of “Love Boat: The Next Wave” in 1998 and 1999, wherein Robert Urich was cast as Captain Jim Kennedy, master of Princess’ 1995-launched Sun Princess. Although less popular overall, the show did feature a reunion episode bringing the characters of Captain Stubing, Dr. Adam "Doc" Bricker, Isaac Washington, Vicki Stubing and Julie McCoy from the original program together again.