How far can $500 get you nowadays? Depending on the season, you might be able to score a couple of domestic roundtrip airline tickets. Or perhaps you can book a two-night stay in a midrange hotel or purchase four tickets to a world-class theme park. In some cities, $500 can barely get you a fancy dinner and a Broadway show.

But these cruise deals are priced at $500 or less. There is arguably no better deal than a cruise. With transportation, accommodations, dining and entertainment all rolled into one package, cruise deals can make shoestring travel budgets work like a charm. You'll be hard pressed to find another option that ticks all the boxes without breaking the bank.

And the best part? With these cruises deals that go for $500 or less, you'll be (relatively) spoilt for choice, with diverse options available to budget-conscious travelers. From quick weekend getaways to European escapes, read on to discover how far $500 or less can get you on a cruise.

Editor's note: Prices fluctuate daily. It's likely that the prices quoted in this article have changed since time of publication and should be viewed as an estimate. Visit Cruise Critic's Find a Cruise Page to get up-to-date pricing.