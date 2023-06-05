Viking Cruises' Silver Spirits Beverage Package

Drink packages are one of the most popular add-ons that cruisers look for when booking a cruise. In general terms (and depending on how much you plan to consume), most drink packages can offer good value instead of going a la carte. Naturally, not all drink packages are created equal, and some can even surpass the $100 mark per person, per day.

Among all the drink packages out there, we consider that Viking Ocean Cruises' Silver Spirits beverage package (not to be confused with Silversea's ship, Silver Spirit) offers fantastic value.

The permanent cost of the package is $19.95 per person per day and entitles the passenger to unlimited drinks priced at $15 or less, and 15% off premium beverages, Armagnacs and bottles of wine over $50.

By comparison, Royal Caribbean's bottomless Deluxe Beverage Package can cost between $48 - $79 per person per day, depending on the voyage. This package includes any single beverage item with a value of up to $13 (plus, a 40% discount on bottled wines priced up to $100, and 20% discount on wines priced above $100)

Similarly, Carnival's comparable Cheers! Drink package starts at $59.95 per person, per day; while on Norwegian Cruise Line, the price for the Unlimited Open Bar Package goes for a whopping $109 per person per day.

It is true, however, that base fares on Viking are higher than on mainstream lines like Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Carnival. But the Silver Spirit Beverage Package also compares favorably to those offered by premium cruise lines that are similar to Viking. Oceania Cruises' Prestige Select drink package, for instance, costs $69.95 per person per day, while on Virgin Voyages you pay for drinks a la carte using the line's Bar Tab, which is available in increments of $300.