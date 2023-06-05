For most cruise fans, cramped quarters are typically just the price you pay for the opportunity to explore the world’s oceans. But for a privileged few, cruising can actually mean living large. Quite large.

When it comes to the largest suites at sea, the sky is the limit. For the right price, you can spread out and relax to the max in spacious accommodations that include luxurious spa-style bathrooms, large living rooms with grand pianos, full kitchens, suites with private decks equipped with Jacuzzis (or even pools!) overlooking the sparkling ocean, and walk-in closets that are bigger than some standard staterooms. What’s it like to stay in one of these luxury suites? Here’s what we found out about the 7 largest suites at sea.

The Four Seasons Funnel Suite

Though the first of Four Seasons’ luxury yachts won’t take to the seas until 2025, plans are already underway for the new ships to boast some of the largest suites afloat.. According to the company, the all-suite yachts will all feature floor-to-ceiling windows and large individual terraces. But the most jaw-dropping Funnel Suites span four levels and clock in at more than 9,600 square feet -- about four times larger than the average private home, and each with a private wading pool and spa. Once complete, they would be the largest suites of any cruise ship afloat.

The idea of putting a suite within the ship's funnel, however, comes from our next entry…

Disney Wish Tower Suite

Disney Cruise Line’s latest ship, Disney Wish, is impressive for a lot of reasons, with new designs and features that are firsts for both the line and the cruise industry in general. .

One such feature is the ship's solitary Tower Suite -- a two-story suite built into a the base of the forward (non-functioning) funnel. The location affords you privacy, tucked away from the other passenger decks, and some pretty substantial bragging rights.

At nearly 2,000 square feet, the suite can sleep up to eight people. There are two bedrooms, a library (which can be converted into an extra bedroom), and a room for kids with bunk beds. There are also four and a half bathrooms appointed with marble fixtures, soaking tubs, and rain showers, walk-in closets, a full kitchen and living room with a stunning two-story ceiling, and special one-of-a-kind Disney artwork throughout that subtly echoes themes from the movie, Moana.

Of course, even the entrance is suitable for a suite of this calibre: you can arrive via your own keycard-access elevator, or by a special staircase inset into the base of the funnel.

Ritz-Carlton Evrima Owner’s Suite

You’d be hard-pressed to find anything less than deluxe accommodations onboard the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, but the Owner’s Suites on the line’s newest yacht, Evrima, stands apart from the pack in terms of size, view, and amenities.

The two suites with floor-to-ceiling glass overlooking the ocean, measure 1,091 square feet, with additional 635-square-foot wraparound terraces at the aft of the ship. You’ll enjoy two full bathrooms, one with a soaking tub and shower, and a second with shower, plus a private jetted whirlpool right on your terrace. Plus, there’s a walk-in closet and round-the-clock private dining in your suite.

Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas Ultimate Family Townhouse

Expected to launch in 2024, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will not only smash records for the largest cruise ship, it will also offer some of the most spacious suites at sea among large cruise ships -- particularly family-friendly ones. Appointed with tons of kid-centric design features that little ones can climb into, slide down, and play on, the newest Ultimate Family Townhouse spans three levels, 1,772 square feet, and can sleep up to eight people.

The design builds upon the popular Ultimate Family Suite currently available on ships such as Symphony, Spectrum, and Wonder of the Seas. There are two bedrooms, a movie/karaoke room with a popcorn machine, your own private backyard with a ping pong table, two balconies, and a tube slide from the upper floor to the living room.

Carnival Excel Presidential Suite

The largest suite in the Carnival Cruise Line fleet is the Excel Presidential Suite, which first debuted on Carnival's Mardi Gras in 2021 and continues with the line’s newest ships, Carnival Celebration (2022) and Carnival Jubilee (2023).

The Excel Presidential Suite offers a 475-square-foot cabin and an even larger balcony: 645 square feet (larger than many cabins on board these ships). The balcony is really the showstopper space, equipped with sunbeds plus an outdoor shower and hot tub overlooking the ocean.

Cunard Line Queen Mary 2’s Grand Duplex

To live like royalty, head over to Cunard Line's Queen Mary 2, outfitted with a wide array of top-end suites known as Queens Grill Suites. The most spacious of these, the Grand Duplex, clocks in at a stunning 2,249 square feet across its two stories, with a bedroom and two spacious bathrooms on the upper floor, and living room, dining room, and large private veranda on the main floor, overlooking the ship's stern.

The ocean liner’s Duplex Apartments measure up to 1,566 square feet. Perks of these accommodations include private butler service. Some suites on Queen Mary 2 can be combined together as connecting rooms for more than 8,000 square feet of luxury accommodations, if you really want to live large.

Those booking Queens Grill suites are also treated to an exclusive lounge and private dining room, where the best of the best in cuisine is prepared a 'la minute.

Regent Seven Seas Splendor's Regent Suite

Currently holding the title for the largest suite on a luxury cruise ship -- at least until Four Season's ships hit the water -- is the Regent Suite aboard Regent's Seven Seas Splendor.

Located at the ship’s bow, this suite measures 3,151 square feet, with an additional 1,292-square foot balcony. Fun fact: The balcony alone is more than seven times the size of the average inside cabin on a cruise ship.

In addition to having two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, the Regent Suite also includes a private spa, where you can receive complimentary in-room treatments, along with your own steam room and sauna.

This suite made waves when it was first introduced, thanks to its $200,000 handmade bed facing the ocean. No word yet on whether this premium bed translates into sweeter dreams.