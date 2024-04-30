The cruise industry continues to change and evolve with each passing year, and cruise lines continue to roll out innovations aboard their biggest and newest ships – and sometimes even their smallest and oldest ones, too.
Few periods have seen as much innovation as the past two decades have for the cruise industry. From relaxed dress codes and increased dining options to movies under the stars, roller coasters, faster internet and more personalized service, the cruise industry is on a roll.
Here are our favorite cruise ship innovations from the past two decades.
One of the biggest and most-recent innovations to hit the cruise industry is the addition of Starlink Internet access.
The first internet café was installed aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Sky in 1999. Before that, internet on ships just wasn’t a thing. You could send a Telex, if you were so inclined, or make an expensive ship-to-shore phone call. Other than that, when you were at sea, you were out of reach.
Internet became a common feature on cruise ships in the early- to mid-2000s, but it had its problems. Slow and expensive, it was barely suited for sending emails back to family and friends. Simply pulling up an email could take several painful minutes, all while your expensive internet credit slowly burned down to nothing.
That’s all changed now. While still a little slower than on land, Starlink internet is fast enough that it has enabled another radical shift, due in part to the global health pandemic: the idea of working from a cruise ship.
The editorial staff at Cruise Critic work from cruise ships all the time, and our jobs have begun to benefit from Starlink. The days of rushing off a ship to find an internet café to upload photos or attend a virtual meeting are long gone, replaced instead with blazingly fast internet that makes being on a video call from mid-ocean a realty.
How much has Starlink benefitted the cruise industry? The technology is now at the point where Virgin Voyages decided to offer a “work from sea” package, offering passengers the chance to stay aboard the line’s ships for a month at a time – all while never being out of reach.
This is the innovation that’s going to put dozens of cruise ship comedians out of work: the small, modular cruise ship cabin bathrooms, with their cylindrical shower stalls and clingy curtains, are going the way of the dodo.
Cabin bathrooms have become a serious point of innovation for cruise lines when designing their newest ships. Gone are the modular, one-size-fits all approach, replaced instead by cruise ship cabin bathrooms that feature niceties that can include heated bathroom floors, anti-fog mirrors, glass shower doors, rainforest shower heads, ledges for guests to shave their legs, better lighting and better toiletries.
In short, cabin bathrooms have transitioned from functional to aspirational – and while we have nothing against the bathrooms of the days of old, progress, in this case, is definitely a good thing.
Cruise lines started developing their own smartphone apps just before the global pandemic of 2020 – and that turned out to be a real blessing in disguise. COVID-era protocols pushed cruise lines to further develop and hone their apps to perform a variety of functions to limit person-to-person contact, and passengers have seen the benefits since the return to service began in 2021.
Pre-pandemic, we weren’t sure we loved the idea of controlling our cruise from an app. Now, we’re firm believers: Many cruise line apps, like those developed by Carnival, MSC, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean, to name a few, allow passengers to make a variety of changes to their cruise before and while onboard. Things like viewing your current onboard account balance, making reservations for shore excursions and specialty dining venues, and even ordering room service can be done with the touch of a button.
Some cruise lines, like Princess, take things a step further: the line’s Medallion technology allows passengers to ditch the traditional key card entirely in favor of a small wearable disk that will open your stateroom door, allow staff to better find your location to deliver food and beverages to you, and even allow you to touchlessly charge items purchased ashore at select retailers to your linked credit cards.
And while apps aren’t perfect, they do cut down on trips to the Guest Relations desk – and we’re all for that!
In 2000, Norwegian Cruise Line decided that the style in which we cruised had to change. Before then, set dining times for lunch and dinner were common; dress codes were regulated and strictly adhered to. The concept of any kind of open-seating dining was largely absent, save for breakfast in the dining room or meals at the buffet – which not every cruise ship had.
When it introduced what it called “Freestyle Cruising," NCL ripped off the Band-Aid: It got rid of dining times. It scrapped mandatory formal nights in favor of more relaxed dress codes and more flexible "Formal Optional" evenings. It allowed passengers to dine where they wanted, with whom they wanted, when they wanted. It also began to up its game in the specialty dining venue department, creating alternative restaurants available for a small upcharge.
The move was controversial: Nearly every cruise line said it would not follow Norwegian Cruise Line’s lead.
Yet, 24 years later, nearly every cruise line has followed NCL’s lead, implementing relaxed dining options (along with for-fee specialty dining venues), relaxing dress codes and generally making cruising more, well, fun.
And while we love a good formal night, we’re not unhappy to see the industry as a whole take a page from Norwegian Cruise Line’s book. It is part of the reason cruising has become so popular, and accessible, for families and multigenerational travelers.
Over the past two decades, cruise ships have consistently pushed the envelope with what can be achieved at sea. From the introduction of the Royal Promenade and the first ice-skating rink at sea aboard Royal Caribbean’s Voyager of the Seas in 1999 to the debut of the first pool deck Movies Under the Stars screen on Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess in 2004, cruise lines have been consistently rethinking the cruise experience – and nowhere is that more apparent than aboard Royal Caribbean’s recently launched Icon of the Seas.
Some of these innovations are big and obvious: Things like surfing simulators, roller coasters and increasingly elaborate waterslides have immediate mass appeal, especially for families and multigenerational cruisers.
Other shipboard innovations can be less obvious but no less important when it comes to passenger impact. Things like water bottle filling stations throughout the ship speak to the more eco-minded passenger, while innovations like Norwegian Cruise Line's Sustainability Bar at Sea -- which uses ingredients that would otherwise be discarded, like pineapple cores and coffee pods -- show just how much cruise lines are willing to push boundaries.
Our favorite innovation is one that’s not new at all: Cruise lines have begun to re-implement once-eliminated features because of passenger feedback. This was something Holland America Line just did when it brought onboard libraries back to its ships, starting aboard the new Rotterdam in 2021 and continuing with a scheduled refit for Eurodam.
Behind the scenes, cruise ships now have a bevy of below-deck technologies that turn waste into energy to heat the ship or run electric engines; to compress and cube nonorganic materials for easy offload; to turn waste energy into heat for the vessel’s hot water supply; and even systems that can treat black (waste) water into the equivalent of drinking water.
Innovation happens above and below deck on today’s modern cruise ships – and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.
Let’s face it: Cruising, not too long ago, was a pretty homogenous affair. Passengers were predominantly white, well-off, and “of a certain age.” Cruises – initially a holdover from the days of transatlantic passenger travel – were expensive and long.
Between the 1980s and present-day, that’s begun to change for the better. Cruise lines, particularly mainstream ones like Carnival, MSC, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean, cater to families, multigenerational groups, couples, singles and everyone in between.
There are now cruises designed specifically for passengers who identify as LGBTQ+. There are cruises designed specifically for black guests and people of color. And even if you’re not booked on a cruise that targets specific groups of people, there is more welcoming variety among cruise passengers now than ever before.
River cruise lines have innovated, too: AmaWaterways’ introduced new Soulful Journeys in 2023 that cater to black cruisers interested in seeing Europe through a different lens. The initiative was so popular the line has made these Soulful Journeys sailings a staple of its European river lineup.
Lines like Carnival, Disney and Royal Caribbean have options for families with neurodivergent children. Royal Caribbean, for example, trains its Adventure Ocean kids club staff specifically to ensure they are autism-friendly, and the line offers sensory-friendly films, toys, dietary menu options and other initiatives. The line also partners up with Autism on the Seas to offer voyages that cater to adults and families living with autism, down syndrome and other developmental disabilities.
Out of all the innovations the cruise industry has pioneered, its welcoming, non-judgmental stance toward travelers from all walks of life and backgrounds might very well be its most enduring legacy. It's an ongoing process that continues to this day, and one we're excited to see.