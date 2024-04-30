1. Starlink Internet Access Has Changed the Way We Cruise

Starlink internet panels aboard a Royal Caribbean ship (Photo: Royal Caribbean Group)

One of the biggest and most-recent innovations to hit the cruise industry is the addition of Starlink Internet access.

The first internet café was installed aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Sky in 1999. Before that, internet on ships just wasn’t a thing. You could send a Telex, if you were so inclined, or make an expensive ship-to-shore phone call. Other than that, when you were at sea, you were out of reach.

Internet became a common feature on cruise ships in the early- to mid-2000s, but it had its problems. Slow and expensive, it was barely suited for sending emails back to family and friends. Simply pulling up an email could take several painful minutes, all while your expensive internet credit slowly burned down to nothing.

The internet cafe aboard Norwegian Sky in 1999 (since removed). (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

That’s all changed now. While still a little slower than on land, Starlink internet is fast enough that it has enabled another radical shift, due in part to the global health pandemic: the idea of working from a cruise ship.

The editorial staff at Cruise Critic work from cruise ships all the time, and our jobs have begun to benefit from Starlink. The days of rushing off a ship to find an internet café to upload photos or attend a virtual meeting are long gone, replaced instead with blazingly fast internet that makes being on a video call from mid-ocean a realty.

How much has Starlink benefitted the cruise industry? The technology is now at the point where Virgin Voyages decided to offer a “work from sea” package, offering passengers the chance to stay aboard the line’s ships for a month at a time – all while never being out of reach.