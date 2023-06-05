There's a Mediterranean Cruise For Every Traveler's Style

Venice

Experience a classic…

Drifting slowly along the Grand Canal in a gondola is a bucket-list dream for many and easy enough to arrange. Time it for "magic hour" for the best shots of the evening sun reflecting off the ochre and sienna facades of the stately but crumbling palazzi that line the canal. You'll want to see the Palazzo Ducale, or Doge's Palace, too; join a tour to skip the lines and take in the Renaissance splendor and magnificent Old Masters from the 16th century.

Browse Upcoming Mediterranean Cruises Discover

Now go deeper…

Losing yourself in Venice is the best way to uncover the city's soul: a dreamy world of silent, greenish blue canals, hidden wisteria-draped gardens and cats basking on windowsills, shutters flung open to let in the sunshine. For something more purposeful though, there are places to seek out. In the Castello district, the Libreria Acqua Alta bookshop on Calle Longa Santa Maria Formosa is a sight to behold: a treasure trove of thousands and thousands of books, stacked in bathtubs, boats -- even an old gondola -- all useful for escaping the "acqua alta" (high tides) for which Venice is famed for. You may have to move a dozing cat to reach the tome you're looking for.

From here, wander down to the waterfront by San Zaccaria convent and board a No. 2 vaporetto across to San Giorgio Maggiore. Entrance to the church is free -- impressive given that the building houses Tintoretto's Last Supper -- and the views from the bell tower are the best in Venice, as you're looking over the city from the side, rather than from within. Carry on one more stop on the No. 2 to the long, skinny Giudecca island, relatively free of tourists, and join the locals in their "passeggiata," or sunset stroll, for an Aperol spritz looking across the canal toward San Marco.