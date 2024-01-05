The Viking Way to See Europe With a Difference

Sponsored by Viking

Amid the thousands of ways to explore Europe, there is one cruise line that is differentiated by its meaningful experiences onboard and ashore. With the greatest number of ships in this region, Viking excels in its homeland of Scandinavia, the diversity of the Mediterranean and the many peaceful rivers across this captivating continent.

The company has carved a distinctive niche as the 'Thinking Person's Cruise Line,' noted for its esteemed lecturers and guides offering deeper insight and personal enrichment. Art, architecture, music, politics and the natural world are interpreted by professors, historians and local experts, as well as fascinating speakers such as astronauts and diplomats.

The journey is not just about getting there; it's about exploration, the knowledge gained from a shared human experience, from touching history and culture, countryside and cuisine. At iconic landmarks, guests share stories passed down through generations and discover sights not found in a guidebook. Local Life, Working World and Privileged Access excursions focus on learning, from making pasta in a Tuscan castle to meeting the indigenous Sami people of Norway, or enjoying a private concert in Vienna.

Whether you choose to travel on Viking’s award-winning ocean or river ships, you will experience the same level of Nordic-inspired comfort and the highest levels of service. The elegant vessels are built to enhance the destination, not to be the destination.