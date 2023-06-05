If you, like many cruisers, don't have packing down to an exact science, it can be one of the most stressful parts of travel. With everything else you have to worry about pre-cruise, how will you make sure you haven't forgotten your passport, your sunscreen or that killer new outfit you bought for theme night?

Our cruise packing checklist can help. It's printable, so you can easily mark off what you've already put in your suitcase or take it with you to the store while you're shopping for toiletries. Check out our "what to pack for a cruise" checklist PDF below.

Editor's note: Not all of the items listed are necessary on every cruise. What you will need to pack depends on several factors, including where you're traveling, for how long, what the weather will be like and the activities in which you plan to participate. This checklist serves as a general guide, but what you pack is ultimately your responsibility.

Documents

Photo ID (passport preferable) / birth certificate

Photocopies of ID and credit cards

Cruise boarding pass

Printed luggage tags

Flight boarding passes (if applicable)

Hotel info (if applicable)

Medical insurance cards

Travel insurance information

Document holder/money belt

Clothing

Underwear

Bras/undershirts

Socks

Stockings

T-shirts

Dress shirts

Tank tops

Shorts

Jeans

Slacks

Skirts

Dresses

Bathing suits

Pajamas

Workout clothes

Formalwear

Jacket

Sweater/sweatshirt

Shoes

Sneakers/hiking boots

Sandals

Flip-flops

Heels/dress shoes

Flats

Water shoes

Waterproof boots

Accessories

Jewelry

Eye glasses/contacts

Sunglasses

Belt

Purse

Backpack/day pack/beach bag

Wallet

Tie

Pashmina/scarf

Hat

Gloves

Scarf

Hair elastics

Toiletries

Toothbrush/toothpaste

Mouthwash

Dental floss

Lip balm

Soap

Facewash

Moisturizer

Shampoo

Conditioner

Hair brush/comb

Hair products

Contact solution/case

Deodorant

Shaving cream/razor

Makeup/makeup remover

Feminine hygiene products

Perfume/cologne

Lotion

Shower puff

Nail file/clippers

Tissues

Band-Aids/first aid kit

Baby wipes

Hand sanitizer

Sunscreen

Aloe

Bug spray

Electronics

Cell phone

Camera/memory card/lenses

Laptop

Tablet/e-reader

Hair styling appliances

Handheld video games

Power strip (NOT surge protected)

Charging cords/pads

Portable charger

Headphones/earbuds

Plug adapters

Night light

Miscellaneous