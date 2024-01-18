Our German Tour Guide on a U.K. Excursion Thought We Were All Americans

Adam Coulter about to board a bus on a COVID-19 era shore excursion (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)

Adam Coulter, Executive Editor, Cruise Critic UK & Australia: “This shore excursion took place on the very first cruise allowed to set sail from the UK, in May 2021 – MSC Cruises MSC Virtuosa.

“So, inevitably, it was going to be a little bit different from your average shore excursion as it was under very strict COVID-19 protocols.

“And for context, pre-pandemic, most people cruising round the British Isles were not Brits, they were Americans or Canadians.

“Whereas on this closed cruise, it was only Brits allowed to sail, but clearly no one had told our German tour guide (quite why a German tour guide was leading a tour in the UK during the pandemic I never got to the bottom of), who just assumed we were all Americans.

A tour bus with COVID-19 restrictions on a MSC Cruises shore excursion (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)

“So once we had boarded the tour bus, fully masked up, sanitized and sitting at least a chair apart, she proceeded to start her commentary… about how Brits drive on the left, how we love a garden center – which she pointed out frequently – and doing DIY, and also how we call “circles” roundabouts – and that there were a lot of them in rural Dorset.

“Of course, we couldn’t move from our seats or approach her due to COVID-19 restrictions, to explain that we were all Brits, so for 40 minutes we learnt all about ourselves from a German perspective.

Minterne stately home in Dorset (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)

“I can’t even recall whether someone had the heart to tell her by the time we arrived at the beautiful stately home we were touring, Minterne, but I think the penny finally dropped when we toured the gardens and she heard us talking.

“It was a quiet bus ride back to the ship.”