The Soul Train Cruise: Join the 'Hippest Trip at Sea'

Cruisers can spend a week jammin' out with R&B and funk legends like The Whispers, After 7 and Freddie Jackson onboard the Soul Train Cruise 2022. In addition to a full week of exploring the Caribbean, passengers will have the opportunity to enjoy performances by more than 20 entertainers that include musicians, dancers and comedians, all of whom exemplify the soul that made "Soul Train" the groundbreaking television program that it was.

General Info

Some of the biggest names in classic R&B will sail alongside their fans on the Soul Train Cruise 2022, which departs from Fort Lauderdale, with port stops still to be determined. This weeklong cruise runs from January 22 to 29, 2022, onboard a full charter of Holland America's 2,160-passenger Nieuw Amsterdam. Prices for the Soul Train Cruise 2021 cost $1,975 to $9,815 per person, based on double occupancy.

Lineup and Highlights

In the true spirit of "Soul Train," the Soul Train Cruise is all about the music and dancing. Passengers will get to see an astonishing number of famous musicians perform including The Whispers, After 7, Freddie Jackson, Russell Thompkins Jr. and the New Stylistics, Patti Austin and more. Plus, the Soul Train Cruise Comedy Club and Original Soul Train Dancers will be onboard offering even more entertainment value.

There's also a slew of additional activities on the schedule, including a poolside Soul Train line, an all-night Soul Train club, panel discussions, artist Q&As, dance classes with the Original Soul Train Dancers, a wine tasting, pool parties and trivia classes. You can even renew your vows on the ship.

Onboard Vibe

The Soul Train Cruise 2022 is all about having a high-energy good time, listening to your favorite jams performed live and dancing the night away with friends, family and fellow passengers.

Who Would Like It

If classic R&B gives you life and you've got rhythm for days, the Soul Train Cruise will be the vacation of a lifetime.

How to Book

The Soul Train Cruise 2022 is organized by StarVista LIVE, which oversees many popular theme cruises, including the Malt Shop Memories Cruise and The Country Music Cruise. Bookings can be made on the Soul Train Cruise 2021 website.

