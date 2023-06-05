The Smooth Jazz Cruise has been setting sail with a bevy of jazz greats for more than a decade. A fully chartered floating music fest offering mellow tunes and live performances, the cruise features activities and excursions with artists, as well as concerts galore. (Think wine tasting and island touring with your favorite jazz artists.)

General Info

The 2020 Smooth Jazz cruises kick off January 18 and March 14, 2020, on Celebrity Infinity. The January cruise sails roundtrip from Miami to Costa Maya, Cozumel, Key West and Nassau for seven nights; the March 14 sailing visits Nassau, Cozumel and Grand Cayman, also roundtrip from Miami, for seven nights.

Future cruises set sail on January 30 and February 6, 2021; these seven-night sailings also take place aboard Celebrity Infinity and travel roundtrip from Miami to Curacao and Aruba.

The Smooth Jazz Cruise 2020 prices started at $2,900 per person, but the sailing is sold out. Fares for the 2021 sailings range from $2,675 to $9,400; repeat cruisers and those who have completed a pre-sale reservation can access discounted pricing.

Lineup and Highlights

This sailing experience is all about the music, with an array of performances of all kinds: lounge shows, cocktail hour sets, all-star collaborations and theater concerts. The Smooth Jazz Cruise lineup includes performers like trumpeter Rick Braun, R&B group DW3 and pianist Keiko Matsui.

Headliners for the 2020 sailings include Marcus Miller and Boney James, with special guest Ramsey Lewis & Urban Knights. The 2021 Smooth Jazz cruises are headlined by Marcus Miller and Boney James, with Vanessa Williams and Jeffrey Osborne. All four sailings are hosted by comedian and "Last Comic Standing" winner Alonzo Bodden.

When you're not catching a show, you'll have the chance to attend theme parties, music seminars, autograph sessions, artist Q&As and even artist-hosted excursions.

Onboard Vibe

There's a laid-back, familial vibe on these sailings, with lots of repeat cruisers belonging to a tight-knit fandom. According to Entertainment Cruise Productions, more than 10,000 Smooth Jazz cruisers have been on four or more sailings.

Who Would Like It

Baby boomers and Gen X cruisers from around the world -- united by their love of smooth jazz soundscapes -- will have a ball on these sailings. Although the crowd skews a bit older, cruisers of any age with a passion for smooth jazz are sure to have an unforgettable getaway.

How to Book

The Smooth Jazz Cruise is run by theme cruise purveyor Entertainment Cruise Productions. Book a sailing or add your name to a waiting list on the Smooth Jazz Cruise website.

Want even more info about music at sea? Check our page on music theme cruises.