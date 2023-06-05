The P&O cruise personaliser, or My Holiday app, debuted in summer 2021 -- created during the pandemic to allow making onboard reservations that little bit easier. The line's digital planner works in a similar way to other cruise line apps in that passengers are required to log in to gain access to their onboard account.
Here, we break down how the onboard P&O cruise personaliser works and who can use it. If you're planning or have already booked a P&O Cruises' getaway, read on to discover how to maximise your time at sea with the My Holiday app.
P&O Cruises' nifty digital onboard planner, the My Holiday app, is available to all passengers free of charge once connected to the ship's (also free) WiFi. Passengers aren't required to download an app, either, as the My Holiday 'app' is accessed via a webpage or by scanning a QR code.
The P&O Cruises' login for the My Holiday app is available once onboard, not before travelling. Ahead of travel, My Cruise is the P&O Cruises personaliser tool for pre-holiday planning.
The My Holiday app is a useful tool for passengers to book restaurant reservations, browse and book shore excursions and other onboard activities and entertainment from anywhere on the ship, at any time.
If a preferred dining reservation slot isn't available or a passenger hasn't made a booking, the My Holiday app also allows passengers to queue virtually for a table. The My Holiday app then alerts passengers when the table is ready.
Theatre and movie showings can be pre-booked and parents and carers can book children into P&O Cruises' Reef kids' clubs (Splasher, Surfers and Scubas), providing passengers have pre-registered their children with The Reef. Pre-registration can be done 14 days before departure or once onboard.
One of the great things about the My Holiday App is it forms a digital planner for those passengers who opt to use it. The app contains restaurant and bar menus, allows passengers to keep track of their onboard accounts and view their personalised programme via My Diary and my Bookings.
To access the My Holiday app, switch your mobile phone to airplane mode in Settings once onboard to ensure you don't accumulate unwanted roaming charges. Passengers then need to connect to the ship's WiFi (P&OCruises_Guest_WIFI) and visit myholiday.pocruises.com or scan the QR provided online.
Yes. Passengers can visit speciality restaurants desk onboard for assistance with bookings or to receive guidance on how to access and use the app.