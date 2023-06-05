The Lime and Coconut on Royal Caribbean Cruises (Plus Menu)

The Lime and Coconut is a tropical-themed bar found on the pool deck of select Royal Caribbean ships. On some ships the bar has three levels including a chill rooftop lounge; on other ships the bar is spread across two locations on the pool deck.

Ambiance

A tremendous place to relax by day and night, The Lime and Coconut bar has it all. Two bars keep the crowd lubricated while plenty of rainbow-colored, Caribbean-inspired seating arrangements invite you to unwind. A rotation of DJs and live music maintain the party atmosphere. During movie nights, Lime and Coconut has some of the best seats in the house.

On ships on which the bar has three levels (Navigator of the Seas, and Freedom of the Seas as of January 2020), photo opportunities abound with views over the pool deck and of the sunset over the water.

On Navigator there's even a bicycle-powered blender. Just hop on the bike and help blend a drink!

Drinks

This is the place to get the cliched fruity, frozen cocktail of your cruise vacation dreams. In addition to dispensers full of frose (frozen rose wine), you can expect coladas, margaritas and the house special, the Lime & Coconut (Malibu coconut rum, coconut milk, coconut syrup, Monin guava syrup and lime juice). Beer, wine, hard seltzer and a full bar are also available.

Menu

Lime and Coconut Menu

Please note that this is a sample menu only and subject to change at any time.

Ships

Lime and Coconut is currently onboard Navigator of the Seas. Royal Caribbean plans to roll the venue out to Oasis of the Seas (November 2019), Freedom of the Seas (March 2020), Allure of the Seas and Explorer of the Seas (May 2020).