Lineup and Highlights

The Desire Red Carpet Cruise 2020 is an opportunity for couples to live out their fantasies on the high seas with other cruisers looking for an exciting adventure. Throughout the sailing, passengers can participate in sensual theme nights including a "heels and stockings" night, an "anything but human" night, a Cannes Gala night and a famous movie couples night among others.

Parties will feature music by DJ Laydeen. The cruise will also features a couples playroom, a clothing-optional pool and a private clothing-optional Jacuzzi lounge.

In addition, passengers have the opportunity to attend the Cannes Film Festival.