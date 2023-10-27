It’s not often you get to witness the birth – and rebirth – of a cruise line. However, I was able to do just that when luxury line Crystal relaunched this past year.
I sailed on the very first cruise aboard the fledgling brand in 1990 as a kid when the former Crystal Harmony launched in July of 1990, and I just recently disembarked Crystal Symphony’s first revenue sailing back in operation under its new ownership, along with my friend and colleague Aaron Saunders (his full report is here).
Throughout my childhood and adult life, I have essentially experienced the luxury line as Crystal 1.0, during its pre-all-inclusive days; Crystal 2.0, once it became all-inclusive; and Crystal 3.0, post-pandemic as acquired by A&K Travel Group, which resurrected the beloved line after its bankruptcy at the hands of Genting Group.
I’ve grown up with Crystal – and Crystal has grown with me.
It would be easy to assume as a cruise travel journalist that I’ve only cruised professionally, but thanks to my parents’ shared passion for the form of travel, I have actually been doing so nearly my entire life, since before I was even two years old.
Back then, my folks took me on my own inaugural voyage aboard Princess Cruises’ original 1984-launched Royal Princess – known for being the first cruise ship with all outside cabins, many of which had balconies. Royal Princess and Princess as a whole were industry innovators under the leadership of president Art Rodney, who would soon start Crystal Cruises (its initial full moniker).
My parents had followed the meteoric rise of Rodney and heard of his efforts as founder and president of Crystal through various magazines. Intrigued by the “next evolution of where cruising was going,” according to my father Mark, he and my mother booked the three of us passage on the line’s maiden voyage roundtrip from San Francisco to Alaska.
Harmony (now sailing as Asuka II for Nippon Yusen Kaisha) was a special ship. Designed by Robert Tillberg, who was also responsible for the sleek aforementioned Royal Princess, and built at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan for its NYK owners, it presented swooping forward lines, a traditional terraced stern and even more verandas in between.
But what my parents and I most remember is its great product delivery from day one, from exceptional dining to world-class entertainment, especially top-tier service from its outstanding crew. I have fond memories of our waiter Klaus who would serve my then six-year-old self, always smiling and asking, “More apple juice, Junior?”
Believe it or not, there was even a kids’ facility on Crystal Harmony, albeit rudimentary compared to today’s extravagant clubs. Adjacent to the ship’s Palm Court, thus likely contributing to my love of observation lounges, was a small playroom with its own panoramic windows. Inside was a basic but fun padded-terrace jungle gym and row of original Nintendo Entertainment System video gaming consoles connected to old-school CRT televisions.
The youth staff in those days were pretty much the production show cast pulling double duty to entertain the handful of kids on any given sailing. I still recall the dancers and twin brothers Dale and Dean Rutherford as fun counselors, particularly for pool games, who would be on several of my sailings along the way.
My folks and I would take four more cruises on Crystal Harmony before joining sister ship Crystal Symphony for its maiden season in 1995 (on its third ever sailing), plus one more that year for our sixth time on Crystal Harmony. Even for being a luxury line, Crystal was a good value for us because it was not yet all-inclusive – meaning most beverages still cost extra – and as a convenient only child and third in the cabin, I tagged along for free before I turned 12.
Crystal also had great entry-level staterooms that weren’t all costlier suite categories, contributing to the line’s overall unpretentious nature. Although, as I got older – and taller – the couch, that was made into a bed with just a sheet topper at night, became increasingly uncomfortable due to its elbowed bend down at my feet and legs.
On Crystal Symphony, by comparison, the children’s facility was detached from the Palm Court and divided into Fantasia for younger kids and Waves for older ones up to teens. The former had a small ball pit complete with slide, and the latter touted more robust arcade-style games.
From 1990 to 1995, we sailed exclusively with Crystal on seven voyages, and there was one central factor that kept us coming back: “The people,” my mother Darlene explained. “Everybody, the officers all the way down, were just really friendly.”
After a pause that saw us transitioning from Crystal to Royal Caribbean and Celebrity, we did make it back to Crystal after I started covering the industry professionally, as a family in 2014. Since 1995, a lot had changed: Crystal Harmony had since been retired from the fleet, Crystal Serenity had joined, company ownership had transferred to Genting Hong Kong and the line had now become all-inclusive — setting the stage for Crystal 2.0.
The first time we sailed on Crystal Serenity, despite the ship being slightly bigger, it felt like coming home. The service was great, and the entertainment and dining remained consistently excellent. All drinks just happened to now be included.
In 2016, the three of us even experienced Crystal Symphony once more, conveniently roundtrip from our homeport of San Diego, and it too had been updated. The second magrodome-covered pool was removed to make way for expanded deck space (later to become Tastes Kitchen & Bar), and the decor was modernized.
However, by my second sailing on Crystal Serenity in 2019, on what was my tenth Crystal cruise in total, the line appeared to be heading in the wrong direction. Having expanded rapidly into river, expedition and yacht cruising, plus private air travel, and even a far-fetched plan to resurrect the long-laid-up S.S. United States ocean liner, the brand was overextended and diluted. In many ways, the global pandemic of 2020 foreshadowed and hastened Crystal’s inevitable 2022 bankruptcy.
It was truly heartbreaking to see Crystal fail, and I doubted then that it would ever return. But thanks to Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio (formerly of Silversea Cruises fame), his A&K Travel Group, also owned in part by namesake Geoffrey Kent, purchased the brand and two core ocean ships: Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony.
In 2023, both ships were relaunched, and I was on the latter for its triumphant return. Now under what amounts to Crystal 3.0, Symphony (and Serenity) are in great hands. The perfect service, a through line from the very start, is just as friendly but seemingly even more attentive, and everything else benefits from a simple but profound return to ocean cruising basics.
Revisiting the Fantasia and Waves Kids Clubs at the age of 39, things have certainly changed. The ball pit no longer sits in the corner and the old-school arcade games have given way to contemporary consoles, but my memories of each hold strong.
Elsewhere, decor has been further modernized. The spiral helix structure that once towered in front of the atrium rainfall fountain has been removed to simplify the aesthetic, the casino has been temporarily vacated and the spa has been slightly refined. Plus, Prego has been swapped out for the much-subdued Osteria D’Ovidio and its more traditional Italian cuisine.
Yet many original elements are intact, from the polished brass trim of the stair and elevator lobbies to the cosmic Starlite Club’s concentric popcorn ceiling. There are even several instances of the classic serif typeface logo remaining on telephones, podiums, pool towels and pier-side tents for traditionalists to appreciate.
In short, Crystal is back and better than ever – and still providing great experiences for this avowed fan, some three decades later.