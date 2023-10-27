From Cruising with Princess to Sailing Crystal 1.0

The Author, his father and mother, aboard Crystal Harmony in the early-1990's. (Photo: Jason Leppert)

It would be easy to assume as a cruise travel journalist that I’ve only cruised professionally, but thanks to my parents’ shared passion for the form of travel, I have actually been doing so nearly my entire life, since before I was even two years old.

Back then, my folks took me on my own inaugural voyage aboard Princess Cruises’ original 1984-launched Royal Princess – known for being the first cruise ship with all outside cabins, many of which had balconies. Royal Princess and Princess as a whole were industry innovators under the leadership of president Art Rodney, who would soon start Crystal Cruises (its initial full moniker).

My parents had followed the meteoric rise of Rodney and heard of his efforts as founder and president of Crystal through various magazines. Intrigued by the “next evolution of where cruising was going,” according to my father Mark, he and my mother booked the three of us passage on the line’s maiden voyage roundtrip from San Francisco to Alaska.

Harmony (now sailing as Asuka II for Nippon Yusen Kaisha) was a special ship. Designed by Robert Tillberg, who was also responsible for the sleek aforementioned Royal Princess, and built at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan for its NYK owners, it presented swooping forward lines, a traditional terraced stern and even more verandas in between.

The author and his family celebrate the holidays aboard Crystal in the early-1990's. (Photo: Jason Leppert)

But what my parents and I most remember is its great product delivery from day one, from exceptional dining to world-class entertainment, especially top-tier service from its outstanding crew. I have fond memories of our waiter Klaus who would serve my then six-year-old self, always smiling and asking, “More apple juice, Junior?”

Believe it or not, there was even a kids’ facility on Crystal Harmony, albeit rudimentary compared to today’s extravagant clubs. Adjacent to the ship’s Palm Court, thus likely contributing to my love of observation lounges, was a small playroom with its own panoramic windows. Inside was a basic but fun padded-terrace jungle gym and row of original Nintendo Entertainment System video gaming consoles connected to old-school CRT televisions.

Author Jason Leppert aboard Crystal Symphony as a child (Photo: Jason Leppert)

The youth staff in those days were pretty much the production show cast pulling double duty to entertain the handful of kids on any given sailing. I still recall the dancers and twin brothers Dale and Dean Rutherford as fun counselors, particularly for pool games, who would be on several of my sailings along the way.

My folks and I would take four more cruises on Crystal Harmony before joining sister ship Crystal Symphony for its maiden season in 1995 (on its third ever sailing), plus one more that year for our sixth time on Crystal Harmony. Even for being a luxury line, Crystal was a good value for us because it was not yet all-inclusive – meaning most beverages still cost extra – and as a convenient only child and third in the cabin, I tagged along for free before I turned 12.

Crystal also had great entry-level staterooms that weren’t all costlier suite categories, contributing to the line’s overall unpretentious nature. Although, as I got older – and taller – the couch, that was made into a bed with just a sheet topper at night, became increasingly uncomfortable due to its elbowed bend down at my feet and legs.

On Crystal Symphony, by comparison, the children’s facility was detached from the Palm Court and divided into Fantasia for younger kids and Waves for older ones up to teens. The former had a small ball pit complete with slide, and the latter touted more robust arcade-style games.

From 1990 to 1995, we sailed exclusively with Crystal on seven voyages, and there was one central factor that kept us coming back: “The people,” my mother Darlene explained. “Everybody, the officers all the way down, were just really friendly.”