The Cruise Lines List: A Roundup of Different Cruise Lines

A list of cruise lines can be helpful for anyone wanting to see just how many options are available when planning a vacation. From mainstream and luxury to river and expedition, there are companies that cater to every taste, activity level and lifestyle. Check out our list of different cruise lines below.

List of Mainstream Cruise Lines

Carnival Cruise Line

Celebrity Cruises

Costa Cruises

Cunard Line

Disney Cruise Line

Holland America Line

MSC Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line

Princess Cruises

Royal Caribbean International

List of Luxury Cruise Lines

Azamara

Crystal Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Oceania Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Seabourn Cruise Line

Silversea Cruises

Viking Ocean Cruises

Windstar Cruises

List of River Cruise Lines

A-ROSA

Amadeus

AmaWaterways

American Cruise Lines

American Queen Steamboat Company

APT

Avalon Waterways

CroisiEurope

Crystal River Cruises

Emerald Waterways

Gate 1 Travel

Grand Circle Cruises

Scenic

Tauck River Cruises

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Vantage Deluxe World Travel

Viking River Cruises

List of Expedition Cruise Lines

Alaskan Dream Cruises

Blount Small Ship Adventures

G Adventures

Hurtigruten

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic

Ponant

Poseidon Expeditions

Quark Expeditions

Silversea Expeditions

UnCruise Adventures

Zegrahm Expeditions

Where can I find more information about these lines?

See how these companies rate in our cruise line cruise reviews.