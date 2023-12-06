The end of the year is around the corner and that means it's time to start looking for the best holiday and wave season cruise deals for 2024 and beyond.

January to March is primetime for deals on cruises. While hefty fare discounts are the norm during wave season, expect cruise lines to bundle a huge number of perks into their 2024 deals, including free gratuities, onboard credits, shore excursion perks and reduced single supplements.

You'll find these deals across the spectrum at this time of year, from major lines to luxury cruises, expedition sailings and river cruises. In many cases, these bundled holiday and wave season perks can save travelers hundreds -- if not thousands -- of dollars on the cruise of their dreams or a quick getaway at sea.

Below you'll find a selection of the holiday and wave season cruise deals to help you get a sense of the discounts and packages you can score on 2024 itineraries and beyond. Additionally, check out Cruise Critic's own year-round deals, which provide a straightforward score of zero to 100 to help you see just how good of a bargain you're getting.

In the meantime, brush up on our expert tips to finding the best cruise deals during wave season 2024. And don't forget to bookmark this page and check back often, as we'll be adding the best cruise deals of the holiday and wave seasons as soon as they start rolling in.