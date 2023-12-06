The end of the year is around the corner and that means it's time to start looking for the best holiday and wave season cruise deals for 2024 and beyond.
January to March is primetime for deals on cruises. While hefty fare discounts are the norm during wave season, expect cruise lines to bundle a huge number of perks into their 2024 deals, including free gratuities, onboard credits, shore excursion perks and reduced single supplements.
You'll find these deals across the spectrum at this time of year, from major lines to luxury cruises, expedition sailings and river cruises. In many cases, these bundled holiday and wave season perks can save travelers hundreds -- if not thousands -- of dollars on the cruise of their dreams or a quick getaway at sea.
Below you'll find a selection of the holiday and wave season cruise deals to help you get a sense of the discounts and packages you can score on 2024 itineraries and beyond. Additionally, check out Cruise Critic's own year-round deals, which provide a straightforward score of zero to 100 to help you see just how good of a bargain you're getting.
In the meantime, brush up on our expert tips to finding the best cruise deals during wave season 2024. And don't forget to bookmark this page and check back often, as we'll be adding the best cruise deals of the holiday and wave seasons as soon as they start rolling in.
The Holiday and Wave Season Deal: Azamara's "Savor the Extraordinary" Wave Season offer gives travelers the chance to save up to $2,000 per stateroom on select 2024 sailings.
Eligible Azamara Cruises: Select 2024 cruises are eligible for Azamara's Wave Season deal, including itineraries ranging from four to 21 nights in destinations like the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Asia, and Northern & Western Europe.
Good to Know: Azamara's Holiday and Wave Season deal is applicable on new bookings only and available to United States, Canada, and select global markets only. Offer expires on March 21, 2024.
The Holiday and Wave Season Deal: Paul Gauguin's "Best Gift, Ever" sale offers travelers up to $2,800 per person in savings on a variety of cruises to French Polynesia and the South Pacific departing between 2023 and 2025.
Eligible Paul Gauguin Cruises: Select 7, 10, 11 and 14-night cruises are eligible for Paul Gauguin's Holiday and Wave Season deal.
Good to Know: Paul Gauguin's Holiday and Wave Season deal is applicable on new bookings only made between November 27, 2023 and January 2, 2024, using promo code XMAS10.
The Holiday and Wave Season Deal: Ponant's Holiday and Wave Season deal adds 10% additional savings on select 2023, 2024 and 2025 cruises to destinations numerous destinations across the globe.
Eligible Ponant Cruises: Select 2023, 2024 and 2025 itineraries to destinations like Antarctica, Africa, Alaska, Australia & New Zealand, Central America, Northern Europe and morea are eligible for Ponant's Holiday and Wave Season deal.
Good to Know: Ponant's Holiday and Wave Season deal is applicable on new bookings only made between Nov. 30, 2023 and Jan. 2, 2024, using promo code XMAS10.
The Holiday and Wave Season Deal: Windstar Cruises' Holiday and Wave Season allows you to 'Pick your Perk'. Cruisers can choose between one free hotel night (which can be used pre- or post-cruise) or up to $1,000 in onboard credit. adds 10% additional savings on select 2023, 2024 and 2025 cruises to destinations numerous destinations across the globe.
Eligible Windstar Cruises: The Holiday and Wave Season offer is good on all sailings through May 2026, including destinations like the Caribbean, Tahiti, the Greek Isles, South America and the Canary Islands.
Good to Know: Windstar's Holiday and Wave Season deal is applicable on new bookings only made until Feb. 29, 2024.