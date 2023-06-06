Alaska Cruise in April: Fewer Rainy Days When You Visit Alaska in April

April Alaska Cruise Prices: Expect to pay around $1,200 per person for a seven-day Alaska cruise. The season doesn't really kick off until late in the month, and you'll have to consider factors like weather and wildlife visibility before dropping your money on an April cruise. There are also far fewer lines and itineraries available, keeping prices a bit higher than you might expect.

Alaska Weather in April: While April is considered one of the driest months of the year in Alaska, that doesn't mean you're guaranteed sun and clear skies. Southeast Alaska, where most April cruises sail, is a rainforest, so there are still plenty of light showers and fog to be found.

Temperatures are relatively mild, with daytime highs in the upper 40s and into the 50s depending on where you're visiting and cloud cover. You will still see snow on the ground in the mountains as well.

Hours of Daylight in April: Alaska sees about 11 hours of daylight in April, though toward the end of the month in Southeast Alaska you can expect up to 13 hours.

What to Do in Alaska: Top Things to Do in April

Top Things to Do in Alaska in April: While the Alaska cruise season is creeping ever earlier into April, the towns along Southeast Alaska itineraries are still quite sleepy and you may not find all shops and restaurants opened or fully staffed.

That's especially true in Skagway, where snow can keep the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad only traveling a few miles due to snowed-in tracks. Juneau is an exception, as it's the state capital and always buzzes.

Alaska Wildlife in April: Much of Alaska's wild side is still sleepy in April, so don't expect to see bears, caribou or salmon in the southeast. Bald eagles are plentiful, and there will likely be some humpback whales as well as orcas, sea otters and sea lions in the waters as you cruise Alaska's Inner Passage during April.

Alaska Fishing in April: While salmon aren't running in April, you'll be able to snag a wide array of lake and river trout in Alaska's waters in April. Halibut season is officially open in April as well, though you'll have better luck catching one later in the year.

What to Eat in Alaska in April: Alaska is still emerging from the long, cold and dark winter in April, so don't count on farmer's markets or direct-to-table fruits, vegetables or herbs. Instead, opt for picking up the various jellies, jams and candies that are made from local summer and fall harvests, like salmonberry, spruce tip or blueberries.