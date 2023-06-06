Repositioning cruises are just that -- one-off cruises used to move a ship from one primary destination to the next. Like every year, repositioning cruises in 2022 and 2023 include an awesome variety of itineraries, lengths and destinations.

Broadly speaking, repositioning cruises happen at the end of a season. For example, this might include switching itineraries from Alaska to the Mexican Riviera, Canada and New England to the Caribbean, or even further afield -- say, from Australia to Hawaii.

In 2022 and 2023, these cruises vary in length considerably, from quick one-nighters between Seattle and Vancouver, to multi-week journeys that can take a ship to far-flung locales. There are plenty of great reasons to set sail on one of these special itineraries, including price. Because they typically start and end in different ports, repositioning cruises are sometimes offered at a discount.

While not an exhaustive list by any means, here are some of the repositioning cruises on offer for 2022 and 2023. Which one is calling to you?