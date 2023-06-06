Repositioning cruises are just that -- one-off cruises used to move a ship from one primary destination to the next. Like every year, repositioning cruises in 2022 and 2023 include an awesome variety of itineraries, lengths and destinations.
Broadly speaking, repositioning cruises happen at the end of a season. For example, this might include switching itineraries from Alaska to the Mexican Riviera, Canada and New England to the Caribbean, or even further afield -- say, from Australia to Hawaii.
In 2022 and 2023, these cruises vary in length considerably, from quick one-nighters between Seattle and Vancouver, to multi-week journeys that can take a ship to far-flung locales. There are plenty of great reasons to set sail on one of these special itineraries, including price. Because they typically start and end in different ports, repositioning cruises are sometimes offered at a discount.
While not an exhaustive list by any means, here are some of the repositioning cruises on offer for 2022 and 2023. Which one is calling to you?
Departs: St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada Ends: Bridgetown, Barbados
Sailing on October 2, 2022, this might be the quintessential example of a repositioning vcruise: a one-off expedition aboard Seabourn's brand-new Seabourn Venture sailing from St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, to Barbados. After the north-to-south Atlantic sailing, Seabourn Venture calls on San Juan, Jost Van Dyke, St. Kitts and Martinique before arriving in Bridgetown. Seabourn Venture also offers Seabourn's hybrid luxury-expedition cruise product, so interesting experiences ashore are practically guaranteed.
Departs: Seattle Ends: Vancouver, Canada
On October 8, 2022, you can hop aboard Holland America's gracious Eurodam at Seattle's Pier 91 for an overnight repositioning cruise to Vancouver, Canada. The price -- less than $50 per person -- is less than you'd spend on a nice meal, making these sailings irresistible for those within driving distance on the West Coast.
Sure, it's a one-day sailing, but these one-off voyages can be a great way to try out a new line, experience a new ship, or splurge on a suite -- even if it's only for a night.
Departs: Cape Liberty (Bayonne), New Jersey Arrives: Galveston, Texas
Strap in for adventure on this 14-day repositioning cruise aboard Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas. Departing October 27, this spectacular sailing begins in Cape Liberty (Bayonne), New Jersey, and sails for Galveston, Texas -- but not before calling on Labadee, Haiti; Falmouth, Jamaica; Georgetown, Grand Cayman; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Roatan, Honduras; and Cozumel, Mexico.
The repositioning cruise moves Adventure of the Seas from its summer homeport in New Jersey to its winter one in Texas. It's also a rare itinerary that includes both Caribbean and Central American ports of call. And while Adventure of the Seas doesn't transit the Panama Canal on this cruise, the day call in Colon is close enough for a day trip to the easternmost Gatun Locks that empty out into the Caribbean Sea
Departs: Fort Lauderdale, Florida Ends: Baltimore
Departing May 1, 2023, Vision of the Seas sails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, up to Baltimore on a 10-day voyage that stops in the famed ABC islands: Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao. Then, it's off to the Atlantic Ocean for some lazy days at sea as the ship makes its way to Baltimore.
Itineraries that traverse the U.S eastern seaboard like this aren't common. That makes this a great opportunity for those that live near either ports to take a cruise that is relatively close to home, yet still explores the Southern Caribbean. Regular sailings to this region often leave from ports in the Caribbean like San Juan and Bridgetown.
Departs: Seattle Arrives: Vancouver, Canada
Imagine you're an itinerary planner at Princess Cruises: you need to get Crown Princess from Seattle to Vancouver. What do you do? Well, you craft a great five-day repositioning voyage that doubles as a quickie getaway to Alaska, too.
This itinerary departs Seattle near the end of the season on September 17, 2023, and arrives in Vancouver after calling on both Juneau and Ketchikan, Alaska -- two of the region's most popular ports.
Coming in well under the cost of the average Alaska cruise, this repositioning cruise could be just what West Coast residents ordered: a quick getaway that is reasonably priced and port-intensive, to boot.
Starts: Honolulu Ends: Sydney, Australia
On October 1, 2023, Celebrity Solstice sets sail from Honolulu on a one-way repositioning journey to Sydney, Australia.
Along the way, the ship will spend time in the South Pacific, calling on Moorea, Papeete and Raiatea. Then, it's off to Auckland, New Zealand and the Bay of Islands before arriving in Sydney.
Although there are ample sea days on this itinerary, the warmth of cruising the South Pacific makes those lazy days at sea pleasurable. Look for similar return journeys in the spring, as ships leave Australia and New Zealand to return to Alaska and the U.S. West Coast.