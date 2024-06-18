New Zealand is a wild and beautiful country consisting of the North Island and South Island, divided by the Cook Strait — around 2,500 miles from Australia.
A cruise to New Zealand is easily the best way to experience the country's diverse ports and breathtaking landscapes. From the vibrant capital, Wellington, on the southern tip of the North Island, to Dunedin, with its Scottish and Maori heritage, there are flour-soft beaches, soaring mountains, glassy fjords and jaw-dropping forests and geothermal parks.
From Tauranga cruise port in the Bay of Plenty to scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park, here's a breakdown of all the places to discover on a cruise to New Zealand, plus some of the best things to do in each port.
Bay of Islands was one of the first areas of the country to be settled by Europeans.
Today it's one of Aotearoa's most popular summer tourist destinations and will likely be the first New Zealand port cruisers call into if coming from Australia.
This is a tender port and offers an exciting array of activities close by. These include visiting the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, where the nation's founding document was signed in 1840 — exploring the nearby seaside settlements of Paihia and the charming township of Russell (a short ferry ride from Paihia.) Cruisers can also explore the more than 140 islands (that give the port its name) easily by boat via a shore excursion or self-directed tour (tours are available from Paihia.)
New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, is famed for its stunning harbour. It's also one of the best ports in the country. Unless your ship is an Oasis-class-size vessel — in which case you will dock at the Ferguson container terminal — you will dock either at Princes or Queen's Wharf.
Like Circular Key in Sydney, both Princes and Queen's Wharf are walk-off ports — so within minutes you are in the heart of Auckland's bustling downtown (Ferguson Terminal is a little further out but still very close.). You'll also find yourself a minute away from the departure quays of local ferries to popular destinations like Waiheke Island and Devonport — perfect for a self-directed shore excursion.
The West Coast beaches Kare Kare, Muriwai and Piha — around an hour's drive away depending on traffic — all famed for their wild surf, black sand and hiking trails — are well worth a trip. Or explore Ponsonby Road, a lively central fashion and food hub.
Ships dock at the port of Mount Maunganui — Tauranga city is actually a 20-minute drive away. Cruisers can walk straight off the ship and explore a nearby Arataki Beach — often credited as one of the best in New Zealand — and the bustling Mount Maunganui shopping centre. If you're feeling energetic, hike the nearby Mt. Mauao, a 760-foot volcanic dome that you'll see as you dock or hire a kayak or paddleboard in Waimarino Adventure Park.
Many lines offer shore excursions to Rotorua — Aotearoa's "geothermal wonderland," Hobbiton — a significant "Lord of the Rings" location, and Waitomo — famous for its caves — from Tauanga, too.
After a devastating 1931 earthquake, Napier had to be rebuilt. The resulting Art Deco buildings mark the small city as one of Aotearoa's most distinctive. Napier always puts on quite a show when a cruise ship is in town — and if an architectural walking tour isn't your thing, there's also a thriving food and wine scene to be explored.
Aotearoa's capital city, Wellington, is renowned for its bohemian inner city, artsy cafes and excellent restaurants, pubs and bars. Must see attractions include a visit to Te Papa Museum, Weta Workshop — which helped bring Lord of the Rings and The Avatar to the screen — and the Wellington Cable Car, which offers spectacular views across the harbour.
A tender port, this one popular with smaller ships, just south of Christchurch. Akaroa is one of the country's most charming small towns. It was founded in 1840 to be an administrative centre for the French annexation of the South Island. The French didn't get their way, but its legacy is felt in the town's wonderful bistros and French named streets.
Lyttleton is a charming seaside town, but most cruisers will be off to explore Christchurch (Ōtautahi) — around 20 minutes away by shuttle bus. It's the largest city in the South Island and suffered a devastating earthquake in 2011.
The rebuild has reinvigorated the city and must-sees include the beautiful Christchurch Botanic Gardens, the Bridge of Remembrance and the Arts Centre, which is home to boutique stores and a number of museums and galleries. When hunger strikes head to the Riverside Market, an enclosed farmer's market with countless eateries and cafes.
Dunedin is around 30 minutes away by shuttle from the cruise dock location in Port Chalmers. It's a small, yet beguiling city, steeped in history — and is sometimes referred to as "the Edinburgh of the South". It lays claim to Aotearoa's only castle (Larnach Castle), the world's steepest street and a celebrated Edwardian railway station. Meanwhile the sublime St. Clair Beach has a wide range of cafes and bars.
This is not a port as such but one of the highlights of any cruise around Aotearoa — and, in fact, one of the most breathtaking places on the planet.
Fiordland National Park is a stunning 4,600-square-mile park encompassing mountains, lakes, fjords and lush forests and there's no better way to experience it than on the water.
The region's three key attractions are Milford, Dusky and Doubtful Sound. Doubtful Sound is the deepest fjord in the country, and all three are jaw-dropping. Along the way keep an eye out for dolphins, penguins, seals and other wildlife. Be ready to be awestruck by the pristine scenery, whatever route your ship takes. Many cruisers rate the experience as one of the most memorable of their time in Aotearoa.
Tucked into an inlet on the north shore of the South Island, Picton is the gateway to the gorgeous coastal landscape of the Marlborough Sounds. An abundance of wineries offering vineyard tours and tastings and on Picton's tranquil waterfront, the Edwin Fox Museum — a must for history buffs — reveals all about the only surviving ship that transported convicts to Australia.