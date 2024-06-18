New Zealand North Island Cruise Ports

Bay of Islands

Rotorua, on New Zealand’s North Island, is well-known for its fascinating geothermal activity, lush forests, hot springs and mud pools. (Photo: Graeme Murray)

Bay of Islands was one of the first areas of the country to be settled by Europeans.

Today it's one of Aotearoa's most popular summer tourist destinations and will likely be the first New Zealand port cruisers call into if coming from Australia.

This is a tender port and offers an exciting array of activities close by. These include visiting the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, where the nation's founding document was signed in 1840 — exploring the nearby seaside settlements of Paihia and the charming township of Russell (a short ferry ride from Paihia.) Cruisers can also explore the more than 140 islands (that give the port its name) easily by boat via a shore excursion or self-directed tour (tours are available from Paihia.)

Auckland

Auckland's picturesque harbour (Photo: Tourism NZ Visual Library)

New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, is famed for its stunning harbour. It's also one of the best ports in the country. Unless your ship is an Oasis-class-size vessel — in which case you will dock at the Ferguson container terminal — you will dock either at Princes or Queen's Wharf.

Like Circular Key in Sydney, both Princes and Queen's Wharf are walk-off ports — so within minutes you are in the heart of Auckland's bustling downtown (Ferguson Terminal is a little further out but still very close.). You'll also find yourself a minute away from the departure quays of local ferries to popular destinations like Waiheke Island and Devonport — perfect for a self-directed shore excursion.

The West Coast beaches Kare Kare, Muriwai and Piha — around an hour's drive away depending on traffic — all famed for their wild surf, black sand and hiking trails — are well worth a trip. Or explore Ponsonby Road, a lively central fashion and food hub.

Tauranga

Waimarino Adventure Park, Tauranga, in New Zealand's Bay of Plenty (Photo: Andy Belcher)

Ships dock at the port of Mount Maunganui — Tauranga city is actually a 20-minute drive away. Cruisers can walk straight off the ship and explore a nearby Arataki Beach — often credited as one of the best in New Zealand — and the bustling Mount Maunganui shopping centre. If you're feeling energetic, hike the nearby Mt. Mauao, a 760-foot volcanic dome that you'll see as you dock or hire a kayak or paddleboard in Waimarino Adventure Park.

Many lines offer shore excursions to Rotorua — Aotearoa's "geothermal wonderland," Hobbiton — a significant "Lord of the Rings" location, and Waitomo — famous for its caves — from Tauanga, too.

Napier

Napier, on New Zealand's North Island, is set in the wine-producing region of Hawke's Bay (Photo: Richard Brimer)

After a devastating 1931 earthquake, Napier had to be rebuilt. The resulting Art Deco buildings mark the small city as one of Aotearoa's most distinctive. Napier always puts on quite a show when a cruise ship is in town — and if an architectural walking tour isn't your thing, there's also a thriving food and wine scene to be explored.

Wellington

Wellington has some fantastic pubs, bars and restaurants (Photo: Miles Holden)

Aotearoa's capital city, Wellington, is renowned for its bohemian inner city, artsy cafes and excellent restaurants, pubs and bars. Must see attractions include a visit to Te Papa Museum, Weta Workshop — which helped bring Lord of the Rings and The Avatar to the screen — and the Wellington Cable Car, which offers spectacular views across the harbour.