The Best Machu Picchu Cruise Tours

Cruises to Machu Picchu and Galapagos

Celebrity Cruises: As part of its 14-night "Best of Chile & Peru" cruise on Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Cruises offer passengers a quick trip to Machu Picchu and Cusco. The ship docks for three nights in Lima, where the 72-hour Lost City of the Incas trip is an optional add-on. The express trip takes cruisers to their base at a five-star hotel in Cusco, from where they'll explore the Temple of the Sun and the Fortress of Sacsayhuaman -- both in Cusco -- followed by an ascent by train and exploration of Machu Picchu.

The cruise is round trip from San Antonio, Chile, and the Machu Picchu add-on is priced separately. Several 16-day Celebrity cruises to Galapagos and Machu Picchu combine 10 days' exploration of the Galapagos Islands with six days in Lima and the Sacred Valley.

Silversea Cruises: Ultra-luxury Silversea Cruises combines the Galapagos and Machu Picchu by offering four- or five-day explorations of Machu Picchu and the Sacred Valley as pre- or post-cruise extensions to its San Cristobal to Baltra (Galapagos) itineraries. The five-day Machu Picchu extension includes touring Cusco, the Sacred Valley, Urubamba and Machu Picchu, with luxury accommodations and the journey to Machu Picchu aboard the Hiram Bingham -- named for the Yale University professor credited with discovering Machu Picchu -- or PeruRail's panoramic Vistadome train.

The Machu Picchu extensions are also offered with Silversea's 15-day sailings from Fort Lauderdale to Lima or vice versa on the Silver Moon, with stops in the Caribbean and a Panama Canal crossing.

Tauck: Group tour veterans Tauck offer a combined Machu Picchu and Galapagos cruise and land tour, meaning there's no additional cost for the land portion of your trip (all internal flights, excursions and most meals are included in the price). Its "Peru & the Galapagos Islands" and "Hidden Galapagos & Peru" trips start with six-night tours of Lima, Machu Picchu and Cusco, including accommodations in luxury Belmond hotels, followed by a six- or seven-night (respectively) cruise through the Galapagos Islands on small expedition ships.

Lindblad-National Geographic: Expedition-focused Lindblad-National Geographic cruises to the Galapagos and Machu Picchu allow travelers to spend nine days exploring the Galapagos Islands, followed by a week of immersion in Lima, Cusco, the Sacred Valley and Machu Picchu. A highlight of the trip is an early-morning hike to watch the sunrise over the ruins of Machu Picchu. Accommodations include luxury Belmond hotels.

G Adventures: Specialists in small-group adventure travel, G Adventures offers a tempting duo of South American adventures -- a 10-day catamaran cruise of the Galapagos paired with a seven-day extension to explore Cusco and Machu Picchu. There are two options for the extension: the more strenuous "Inca Discovery" includes a four-day trek on the challenging Inca Trail, with overnight accommodations in tourist-class hotels. The "Machu Picchu in Style" trip includes train travel to Machu Picchu instead of the rigorous hike.

Both tours offer the chance to visit local artisan cooperatives and support sustainable tourism ventures on the ground. For travelers who book both the Galapagos cruise and the Machu Picchu extension, G Adventures will pay for the flight from Quito, Ecuador, to Lima.

Editor's Note: Viking Cruises will sail 13- and 15-day Galapagos sailings from Lima to Quito, including Machu Picchu, scheduled to set sail in 2021.