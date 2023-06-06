The Best Ice Cream & Gelato on a Cruise

Carnival Cruise Line

We all scream for: Cold-slab, hand-blended ice cream creations at Cherry on Top

Where: Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon

Why: If you're familiar with Coldstone or Marble Creamery, you might know how strange it looks (but how good it tastes) to have someone mix in ingredients to your ice cream as it's molded by hand with scoop-like tongs on an ice-cold slab. This concept has taken to sea onboard Carnival Cruise Line's two newest ships, at the line's Cherry on Top candy store. Pick from a dizzying, rainbow selection of bulk candy to blend right into your ice cream, for a fee. After you're done being a mad scientist of sugar, take to the outdoors to enjoy your creation in the open air. (Just watch out for some serious sun melt.)

Bonus: Available on Carnival Vista and Carnival Sunshine, Shake Spot shakes it up with a tempting variety of milkshakes and floats for kids and adults. For $3.95, get the little ones a traditional shake -- or try a tropical take on the standard made with vanilla ice cream, pineapple juice and coconut syrup. Mom and dad can opt for a spiked shake or float ($7.75) in flavors like The Spirit of Kentucky (bourbon, caramel syrup and vanilla ice cream) or Dark and Stormy (vanilla ice cream in rum and ginger beer).