When you're cruising in the middle of the open sea, it can be hard to replace the necessities you forgot at home. Leaving behind a great pair of walking shoes, important prescription medicines or your ID can put a serious damper on your vacation. Remember to pack these 14 things so your cruise is headache free.

Cruises include all kinds of perks: meals at many restaurants, entertainment and games are standard at sea. However, drinks, excursions and more can be expensive extras. if you're looking for a kid-free getaway that literally includes everything you could ever want, you'll need to look a little deeper. To help you plan the ultimate pampering escape, we've rounded up the best adults-only all-inclusive cruises.

Are you prone to seasickness? Can you sacrifice windows and light for a cheap fare, or is a balcony a must? Depending on your travel type, choosing the right room on your cruise can take some savvy. Check out Cruise Critic's guide to choosing the best cabin for you to make sure your vacation is flawless.

Nothing is more confusing for cruisers than cruise line dress codes. The jargon changes from line to line and -- in some cases -- rules vary from ship to ship and venue to venue. All of this makes packing a challenge. With that in mind, we've combed through cruise line dress codes to help you sail with a ship-ready wardrobe.

Take it from the cruise pros: There are plenty of things that should never be packed in your checked luggage. From identification needed to board your cruise to a swimsuit or electronics, you might not think to bring these eight items in your carry-on. Read our carry-on packing advice to make sure your cruise vacation is smooth sailing.

Alaska is atop bucket lists for travelers around the world. And cruises in Alaska are one of the best ways to explore this massive state. Alaska's cruise season is short, though, and wildlife, scenery and weather can change drastically from month to month. We've broken down the pros and cons of Alaska through October so you can plan the adventure that's right for you.

Character breakfasts, towering water slides, dazzling shows and private island beaches all make cruising a great family vacation. There are some cruise lines, though, that go that extra step or two for the smallest cruisers. These six cruise lines are guaranteed to make parents and kids alike smile from Day 1 to disembarkation.

Cruise lines retire ships on a regular basis, but the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more ships being taken out of service or scrapped than in previous years. As major lines like Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Carnival roll out their newest amenity-packed ships, take a look back at which ships won't be returning to the high seas in 2023.

While shore excursions and specialty meals can make your cruise more expensive, souvenir shopping can also dent your budget if you aren't careful. With that in mind, we've rounded up the eight things you should definitely give a pass when retail therapy is calling.

Whether you're a port person or a lover of the open seas, most cruises spend one day or more at sea. While that means you won't be exploring a new destination, sea days are great for taking advantage of the amenities and activities onboard your ship. That's why we've put together 10 handy tips to help you make the most of your sea day.