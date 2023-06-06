The Best Cruise Ship Specialty Restaurants

Specialty restaurants on cruise ships began as far back as the grand ocean liners, but really took off in modern-day cruising a little over two decades ago with a handful of steakhouses and themed eateries that offered cruisers an evening’s break from the main dining room -- usually for an extra charge.

But today’s array of restaurant choices onboard ships means some cruisers never see the main dining room at all. From fast-food hot spots like Guy Fieri’s Guy’s Burger Joint onboard Carnival ships to a chef inspired tapas restaurant on Windstar’s Star Class yachts, there’s a big spread awaiting today’s cruisers.

On some ships, there are so many specialty and alternative restaurant choices, you’d be hard pressed to try them all. And "specialty restaurant" on a cruise ship no longer automatically means you’ll have an extra charge on your account. Carnival is well known for its alternative options that are included in the cruise fare. Move up to the premium or luxury lines and you’ll find that few, if any, of the optional restaurants onboard cost extra.

At Cruise Critic, we’ve listened to cruisers and eaten our way through the options. Here are our picks for the best specialty restaurants on some of the best ships at sea, along with what you can expect when you dine onboard.

To account for price variables, under cost we use $$$ to show a cost between $30 and $50, while $$$$ means dining is more than $50 per person.