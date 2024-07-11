Best Beaches in Tenerife North: Playa de Las Teresitas, Playa Jardin Tenerife and Playa de las Gaviotas

Rugged Playa de las Gaviotas in Tenerife (Photo: Hello Canary Islands)

Playa de Las Teresitas is just north of the village of San Andrés, about a half-hour drive from Tenerife's capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife. This mile-long swath of golden sand is an anomaly in a region filled with mostly black volcanic sand. The reason? The sand was imported from the Sahara Desert. As artificial as that may sound, the experience is authentic – azure waters, swaying palm trees and the towering Anaga Mountains filling the sky. A breakwater keeps the sea in check.

Playa de las Gaviotas is just a few minutes up the road from Las Teresitas. This is a smaller, charcoal grey-sand beach renowned for its clothing-optional status, appealing to the naturalists in the crowd. Visit in the morning for the most sun, as the shore is somewhat shady in the afternoon.

Just west of the Santa Cruz city centre, Playa Jardin yields black sand, crystal-clear water and panoramic views of Mount Teide, the tallest mountain in all of Spain. A breakwater makes it great for kids, but surfers will be able to catch a wave at the outer edge. You’ll find lots of places to have a bite or a beer, and rent a lounger and umbrella. If your ship is overnighting in port, stick around for the amazing sunset.