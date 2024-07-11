Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Just as you would expect, the coastlines of the Canary Islands — including Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and La Gomera — deliver an abundance of beach bliss. This Spanish archipelago off the coast of Morocco plays host to several different cruise lines, among them P&O Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Marella Cruises and Windstar, offering multiple stretches of sand to choose from – some postcard-perfect, all very soothing.
Among the best things to do in the Canary Islands is head to the beach. From volcanic coves in Tenerife to golden dunes in Gran Canaria, here's a roundup of the best beaches in the Canary Islands to visit on a cruise.
Playa de Las Teresitas is just north of the village of San Andrés, about a half-hour drive from Tenerife's capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife. This mile-long swath of golden sand is an anomaly in a region filled with mostly black volcanic sand. The reason? The sand was imported from the Sahara Desert. As artificial as that may sound, the experience is authentic – azure waters, swaying palm trees and the towering Anaga Mountains filling the sky. A breakwater keeps the sea in check.
Playa de las Gaviotas is just a few minutes up the road from Las Teresitas. This is a smaller, charcoal grey-sand beach renowned for its clothing-optional status, appealing to the naturalists in the crowd. Visit in the morning for the most sun, as the shore is somewhat shady in the afternoon.
Just west of the Santa Cruz city centre, Playa Jardin yields black sand, crystal-clear water and panoramic views of Mount Teide, the tallest mountain in all of Spain. A breakwater makes it great for kids, but surfers will be able to catch a wave at the outer edge. You’ll find lots of places to have a bite or a beer, and rent a lounger and umbrella. If your ship is overnighting in port, stick around for the amazing sunset.
At the south end of Tenerife, the fine, gold sand of Playa de Los Cristianos is closest to Los Cristianos' pier, spreading out from an expansive promenade, and roughly a 50-minute drive the island's capital in the north. Expect calm waters and ample watersports, volleyball, sailing and diving, even whale-watching right offshore.
Fuente Playa de Las Vistas offers much of the same right next door, including dozens of sunbeds and umbrellas, while Playa del Camison is farthest away and a bit quieter, providing scenic views of the neighbouring island of La Gomera.
Tiny, but rugged La Gomera has a few black-sand beaches set between its rocky cliffs, providing peaceful respite and scenic views. Playa San Sebastián is right in town, within walking distance of the cruise-ship pier. About a third of a mile long, it is very much a local hotspot for cooling down, supported by restaurants and shops, as well as the adjacent marina. The jetty takes the waves out of the picture.
Also in town, the rugged Playa de la Cueva is reachable via an actual lava tunnel that opens up onto black sand, all wrapped with a stone promenade. You’re practically assured peace and quiet, because not many people can find it.
Visitors to Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, find many ways to discover the island’s cultural heritage, particularly in the capital’s old town. But the golden Playa de Las Canteras, about a 15-minute walk from the cruise terminal, is noted for being one of the best urban beaches in Europe.
Picturesque, calm and clean, it is bolstered by a natural lava reef and a wide promenade lined with hotels, restaurants and bars. Your two-mile stroll on the sand will yield great snorkeling, multiple sports zones and a spot for surfing at the south end. If Las Palmas is where you are embarking, book into one of the beach hotels for a few days first.
Flanked by the Maspalomas Dunes Nature Reserve, Playa de Maspalomas at the south end of Gran Canaria lends your visit here an authentic and rustic slant. About a one-hour drive from port, this town and its long beach are popular with the LGBTQ travellers from across Europe. In particular, the clothing-optional Gay Beach is rather hidden from passers-by, lost in the dunes and sandy expanse near Hut 7.
The south shore of the volcanic island of Lanzarote is littered with beaches – find more than 15 wide plots of sand to sink your toes into, from tiny-but-pretty Playa Chica in the south to the windsurfing favourite Playa de las Cucharas in the north.
In the capital, Arrecife, the most popular beach is Playa del Reducto, replete with sugar-white sand and cerulean sea, a lava reef breakwater and abundant boardwalk tapas.
There is no shortage of spectacular beaches on sleepy Fuerteventura. In Puerto del Rosario, the capital of Fuerteventura, your ship will dock right at the historic quarter. From there, it’s an easy cab ride to a number of white-sand sanctuaries for sunbathing, diving, sailing and watersports galore, particularly windsurfing.
In fact, Fuerteventura is on the Windsurfing World Cup circuit. South of Puerto del Rosario, Playa Blanca sports half a mile of golden sand supported by many services – enough to make it seem like a semi-urban beach. And north of the cruise ships, Playa Las Lajas features black sand, easy waves and – best of all – no people.
Fuerteventura's biggest hitter is, arguably, Jandía Beach, known for its deserted stretches with swirls of turquoise water and chalk-white sand.
From the best time to go to the itineraries you can expect, find out everything you need to know about cruises to the Canary Islands.