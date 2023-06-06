Best for Families: Christmas in the Caribbean and Mexico

If your goal for Christmas is skipping both the cold and the kitchen, a relaxing cruise in the Caribbean might be to your liking. The warm weather can be a welcoming change from winter at home (though expect the possibility of cooler temperatures and choppy seas on your way out of and back into the northern U.S. homeport). Many cruise lines move ships into the Caribbean (from Europe and Alaska) prior to the holiday season, so there is an abundance of choices, ranging from small to mega-ships, with cruises in almost every price range.

Lines like Disney lean into the holidays heavily, with the Very Merrytime Cruises that run from the beginning of November through Christmas itself. But almost all cruise lines have holiday decor throughout the ship, plus traditional meals and treats served onboard. You will also find the holiday spirit in abundance in the ports of call. There's nothing cheerier than "Jingle Bells" played by a steel drum band or with a Latin flair.

Best for Peace and Quiet: Luxury Sailings or Adult-Only Lines

Unless you sail with an adult-only cruise line, there will be lots of children onboard for the week of Christmas. (You can avoid some of the crowds by sailing earlier in December, when prices are also lower.) Luxury cruise lines will still have some children during the main Christmas week, but usually the times surrounding the holiday are quiet, as the older clientele who typically sail on luxury sailings go home to grandchildren. Thanksgiving in particular is fantastic for a low-key, do-it-your-way luxury cruise.

Adults-only lines such as Viking are also a good bet for a low-key holiday, spent sipping eggnog and other holiday treats, among adults.

Best for a Party: Mainstream Cruise Lines or Virgin Voyages

While ships remain family friendly past Christmas into New Year's, the atmosphere does start to pick up the closer you get to the New Year's celebration. Ushering in the New Year on a cruise ship can be a real party, depending on the cruise line. You can find everything from special dinners to balloon drops to rocking dance parties. Champagne toasts are a given and this is one night where you're highly likely to make the most of that drink package.

Again for the adults in the room, Virgin Voyages is a good choice if you're looking for a venue for all your friends; the ships are kid-free. And the line's detox-retox mentality, combined with all the onboard fitness options, makes it easy for you to start your New Year's resolution right away.

Best for Budgets: Short Caribbean Cruises

Holiday cruises can be among the most expensive, with prices particuarly high on week-long cruises that span Christmas and New Year's. If you're looking to save -- and read our tips on the best way to score a holiday cruise deal -- think about a shorter three, four or five-night cruise that goes to the Caribbean or Mexico. Royal Caribbean, Disney, Norwegian and MSC all offer short trips that visit their private islands. Carnival Cruise LIne also has a full range of shorter cruises meant to give you that burst of sunshine at a reasonable price.

Best for Culture: European Christmas Markets

The top-of-mind cruises for celebrating Christmas are likely to be those that call upon European Christmas markets in the weeks leading up to December 25. There are numerous river cruises dedicated to exploring the markets and even a few oceangoing sailings that include ports known for their Christmas markets.

The river cruises sailing during the holiday season typically immerse you in the traditions of each country on the itinerary with food, music and decorations. The outdoor markets themselves include a variety of handmade items, as well as an abundance of food and beverage. The atmosphere is far more relaxed and congenial than your average crowded shopping mall at home, making it easy to shed holiday stress and slip into a jolly attitude.

Best for Bucket Lists: Polar Cruises

For a little more excitement during the holiday season, you can escape either north or south for an adventure that includes wildlife viewing, stunning scenery and possibly even the northern lights. Arctic cruises are more popular during the summer months, but a few select sailings are now possible during the holiday season, specifically designed for viewing the northern lights. Cruises to Antarctica take place during fall and winter months -- the only time of year when travel to the region is manageable. In addition to the adventure, you can expect some holiday decorations and festivities onboard most ships.

Best for People With Extra Time Off: Exotic Beaches

A total escape might involve beaches a little farther from home. Think Tahiti and Bora Bora or maybe South America. The travel season in Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia is in full swing in December, so it's easy to find yourself on a beach in Bali, far from the last-minute holiday frenzy. Some far-flung destinations will have Christmas celebrations like those at home, while others (like those in Asia) may have little or no sign of the Christmas holiday. Either way, you'll find celebrations onboard and lots of relaxation, away from the cold.

Best for Being Completely Away From Home: Christmas and New Year's Combo Cruises

You can opt to party all week on a cruise that encompasses both Christmas and New Year's celebrations. There are 10-day cruises that catch both December 25 and January 1 in almost every region of the globe, including the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Asia. Cruise lines transition between the two holidays seamlessly, allowing you to focus on enjoying the fun without the chores of taking down decorations and planning the New Year's Eve party.