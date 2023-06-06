The 7 Worst Cruise Ports for a Repeat Visit

Even the most fervent sailing fans are bound to suffer burnout, at least when it comes to certain cruise ports. Once you've climbed Dunn's River Falls, do you really need to go back to Ocho Rios? And sure, Monaco holds the glamorous appeal of the Grimaldi Royal Family -- but there's only so many times you can gawk at the Grand Casino before ennui sets in.

Here is our unofficial list of worst cruise ports for a repeat visit. Lest we sound jaded, keep in mind that every cruiser has their own list of likes and dislikes -- and we're making our decision based on the variety of things to do. Cozumel or Cabo San Lucas, for example, might feel "been there, done that" and be at the top of some worst cruise ports lists, but cruise lines and tour operators in those ports always seem to be coming up with new excursions and activities.

Read on for our list of worst cruise ports for repeaters -- and ideas for how you can make your next stop better.