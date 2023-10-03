These Are The 7 Cruise Values You Should Absolutely Buy

One of the great things about a cruise vacation is the number of inclusions -- accommodation, meals and endless hours of entertainment -- covered within your cruise fare. There are some items that cost extra on almost all cruises (with the exception of luxury lines), however, such as drinks, gratuities and shore excursions.

Cruisers can purchase these items onboard, along with spa passes and extra-fee activities, though it often makes more sense to buy before you set sail. The big incentive? Savings. Cruise lines are more likely to offer discounts when cruise values are purchased before the voyage. You’re then left to enjoy your well-earned cruise, with a clearer picture of what your total vacation spending looks like.

From extra-fee activities to dining packages at specialty restaurants, these are the cruise values you should absolutely buy.