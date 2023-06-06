1. Seven Seas Splendor, Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Passenger-to-Crew Ratio: 750 passengers to 542 crew (1.38:1)

What Makes Regent Splendor One of the Best Cruises? Regent Seven Seas Cruises once again aimed for “Luxury Perfected” with the 2020 launch of Seven Seas Splendor. Splendor features the exquisite cuisine and generous all-inclusive rates for which Regent is known, with some of the most luxe rooms at sea.

All 366 cabins are suites aboard this small luxury ship. And if you love balconies, the suites on Regent Seven Seas Splendor are some of the largest afloat, ranging from 83 to 1,292 square feet. (Some apartment-dwellers in Manhattan don't have that kind of space). Likewise, public spaces aboard Splendor are stunning. Granite and Italian marble are found all over, and there are almost 500 chandeliers made of Czech crystal and glass throughout the ship. There are also 2,500 pieces of art on display, including works by masters such as Pablo Picasso and Joan Miro.

For foodies, all you need to know is that each restaurant on Seven Seas Splendor excels. The two main restaurants are Compass Rose and La Veranda/Sette Mari. La Veranda is the buffet option for breakfast and lunch, and the space transforms to Sette Mari in the evening, offering a hybrid experience that includes a buffet as well as an a la carte menu. There are also three complimentary specialty restaurants: the pan-Asian Pacific Rim; Chartreuse, which has a French flair; and the line's signature steakhouse, Prime 7.

About Regent Seven Seas Cruise Line's Luxury Offerings: When it comes to pampering, you can't do better than the completely all-inclusive nature of a cruise aboard Regent Seven Seas. The fare includes business-class intercontinental flights for all U.S. passengers, as well as premium alcohol, wine, spirits, beer, soda, water and sports drinks plus all dining (with at least one meal at every specialty restaurant on board), unlimited Wi-Fi, unlimited shore excursions (though there is also a list of upgraded tours with a la carte pricing) and gratuities. Throw in free use of the ship's thermal suite -- even if you don't have a spa treatment booked -- and the list of inclusions is one of the longest at sea.

Who Sails Regent Splendor: The passenger mix skews to English speakers: mainly Americans, Canadians and Australians, with some travelers from the U.K., as well. Nearly all are 60 or older and are seasoned cruisers or repeat Regent guests. You won't see many children or families, with the exception of summer and holiday sailings when the little ones are traveling with their parents and/or grandparents.

Other Ships in the Regent Seven Seas Fleet: Regent has four additional ships in its fleet. Seven Seas Explorer is nearly identical to Splendor. Two of them -- Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Voyager -- host 700 travelers per cruise, while Seven Seas Navigator is the smallest ship in the fleet, with a capacity of 490.

Read the full Regent Seven Seas Splendor review here.