Where do you go for mouthwatering steak on a cruise? Of course, the main dining room is always available for a casual dining experience, but for a more elevated culinary experience, consider heading to an onboard steakhouse. Found on several cruise ships, these specialty restaurants, many of which carry a fee, range from traditional steakhouses to vibrant churrascarias. If you're willing to splurge, expect to spend anywhere from about $20 to more than $50 (without drinks or other add-ons).

Steakhouses at sea serve more than generous cuts of beef. They'll offer all kinds of protein, with hearty sides and a few specialty dishes such as dry-aged beef and lobster. Venues will also happily accommodate vegetarians. They book up fast, so just like any land-based steakhouse, we recommend reservations before your cruise.

If you're a carnivore at heart, prepare for a mouthwatering tour of our top six cruise ship steakhouses.