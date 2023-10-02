Flowing through gorgeous landscapes filled with vineyards and apricot orchards, 10 countries and four capital cities -- Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest and Belgrade -- the 1,770-mile long Danube is a cultural dream for anyone interested in history, architecture, regional food and wine.

Viking's Danube cruises range from week-long sailings, which are the perfect introduction to this world-famous waterway for first-timers, to exciting longer itineraries along the lesser-explored Lower Danube. Viking Longships moor in the center of town making it easy to join daily excursions or take time out to explore independently.

We've picked five of our favorite Viking sailings on the beautiful 'Blue Danube' to help you plan your cruise. Read on to decide which one is best for you.